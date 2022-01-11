Sporting Life
Sporting Life's preview of Wolves v Southampton, including best bet and score prediction
Wolves v Southampton tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
12:09 · WED January 12, 2022

Liam Kelly previews Wolves' hosting of Southampton on Saturday, picking out a best bet. He's expecting the home side to test the Saints often at Molineux.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Wolves 13+ total shots at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

Wolves look to continue their good start to 2022, following up their excellent win over Manchester United with an easy advancement to the fourth round of the FA Cup, beating Sheffield United 3-0 last Sunday.

Opponents Southampton won their rescheduled game against Brentford on Tuesday night in style, hammering the Bees 4-1 in a solid performance at both ends of the pitch (xG: SOU 1.97 - 0.82 BRE).

Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Wolves 6/5 | Draw 11/5 | Southampton 12/5

The general 6/5 available to back Wolves to win the match may have made more appeal before Ralph Hasenhüttl's side put in that impressive display. Now, another odds-against looks the value bet.

WOLVES to attempt 13+ TOTAL SHOTS is the selection of choice, on offer at 11/10 on Sky Bet.

One of the standout stats in Wolves' win at Old Trafford was the shot total that Bruno Lage's men recorded, taking 19 shots in the 1-0 away victory — 15 of which came in the first half alone.

The Old Gold should be given a little more credit for their endeavour than the simple goals totals tell us, too, settling any worries that Wolves are the same defensive side that they were under Nuno Espírito Santo.

Despite an average of just 1.47 actual goals per game in the Premier League this season, Wolves matches average 2.56 expected goals (xG) per game.

If we remove games against Liverpool and Manchester City, Wolves take 14 shots per game on average in the Premier League at Molineux, and come into this match-up in maybe the best form of the season thus far.

Southampton, on the other hand, are a little vulnerable on the road, allowing 21 goals in 10 matches from an average of 1.80 expected goals against (xGA) per game.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

A total of 13+ shots conceded would have landed in 11 of Southampton's 20 league fixtures this term, too, making the odds-against available even more intriguing.

Let's hope Wolves continue to view their recent success through the prism of not being shot-shy.

Wolves v Southampton best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Wolves 13+ total shots at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Wolves 1-0 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (12/01/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

