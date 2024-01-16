Wolves to meet West Brom in FA Cup fourth round after victory over Brentford

Wolves set up an FA Cup derby showdown with West Brom after a battling extra-time win over Brentford.
Matheus Cunha’s penalty sent Gary O’Neil’s side through to the fourth round as the hosts eventually sealed a 3-2 replay victory at Molineux.
Wolves hit back through Nelson Semedo and Nathan Fraser in normal time after Nathan Collins and Neal Maupay twice gave the visitors the lead.
But Cunha’s extra-time spot kick booked a Black Country derby at the Hawthorns, the first in three years, on January 28.
The Bees will be left with a blank weekend but will at least have Ivan Toney available having missed him during a barren winter, during which they have won once since the start of November.
The striker completes his eight-month ban for betting breaches on Wednesday.
