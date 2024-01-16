Wolves to meet West Brom in FA Cup fourth round after victory over Brentford

Wolves set up an FA Cup derby showdown with West Brom after a battling extra-time win over Brentford.

Matheus Cunha’s penalty sent Gary O’Neil’s side through to the fourth round as the hosts eventually sealed a 3-2 replay victory at Molineux. Wolves hit back through Nelson Semedo and Nathan Fraser in normal time after Nathan Collins and Neal Maupay twice gave the visitors the lead.

It's @Wolves at The Hawthorns in round four of the @EmiratesFACup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/R44V3DCHhl — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 16, 2024

But Cunha’s extra-time spot kick booked a Black Country derby at the Hawthorns, the first in three years, on January 28. The Bees will be left with a blank weekend but will at least have Ivan Toney available having missed him during a barren winter, during which they have won once since the start of November. The striker completes his eight-month ban for betting breaches on Wednesday.