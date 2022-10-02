A host of Portuguese candidates are unsurprisingly at the head of the market for next Wolves boss after Bruno Lage was sacked.

Chairman Jeff Shi said Wolves were left with little option after parting company with head coach Lage. “I honestly have no doubts about Bruno’s ability, and I’m sure he will succeed elsewhere, however the team’s form and performances over the last few months mean that we have no choice but to act," Shi said. After a promising start under Lage, a failure to test opposition defences has been a problem for an extended period. An issue the future boss has to solve.

Next Wolves manager odds (via Sky Bet) Rúben Amorim - 7/4

Julen Lopetegui - 4/1

Pedro Martins - 4/1

Andre Villas-Boas - 8/1

Sean Dyche - 10/1

Paulo Fonseca - 10/1

Sérgio Conceição - 12/1

14/1 bar Odds correct at 1845 BST (02/10/22)

Sporting boss Rúben Amorim has been inserted as the early favourite, despite his side currently competing in the Champions League. Amorim is renowned for his 3-4-3 preference, similar to what Nuno and then Lage employed for large parts of their reigns at Wolves. Julen Lopetegui, who is in charge of a struggling Sevilla side in La Liga, is also one of the candidates to land the job based on the betting. The Spaniard has been courted by Wolves owners Fosun in the past, most notably ahead of their takeover in 2016, but he opted to take charge of his native Spain on the same day the takeover was completed. Former Olympiacos manager Pedro Martins is near the head of the market, too. He helped the Greek club to three league titles but, while he signed a two-year extension in January, he was sacked in August shortly after a chastening 4-0 defeat to Israeli club Maccabi Haifa in a Champions League qualifier.