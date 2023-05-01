Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Woking

Woking v Bromley tips: National League play-offs best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
15:59 · MON May 01, 2023

Woking face Bromley in the National League play-offs begin on Wednesday. James Cantrill picks out his best bets.

Football betting tips: National League

2pts Both teams to score at 8/11 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

The play-offs in English football are great.

There’s no second legs in the National League format, if successful, Woking or Bromley’s play-off campaign will be three games long and end with a spot in the Football League.

No second legs means no second chances, no throwing caution to the wind, no cagey, stalemates. Its winner takes all, and this often throws up some goal-laden affairs, particularly at this stage.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: BT Sport 1

Woking 10/11| Draw 12/5 | Boreham Wood 13/5

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Four of the last six of the play-offs first round have seen BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE click, and I think this clash at the Kingfield Stadium will follow suit.

Woking’s fixtures averaged just under 2.6 goals this campaign, scoring the fifth most goals in the division (71).

The Cards have scored in all bar three of their home games as well, against York, Chesterfield and their last home game against Halifax.

Bromley will come into this brimming with confidence.

The Ravens secured the last play-off spot courtesy of a 10 game winning streak, which includes a point against Boreham Wood and three against Chesterfield, so Andy Woodman will certainly fancy his side's chances.

The visitors picked up 48% of their points on the road this season, and have found the net in 74% of their away trips this campaign.

Woking v Bromley best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Both teams to score at 8/11 (General)

Score prediction: Woking 1-2 Bromley (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Odds correct at 1600 BST (01/05/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS