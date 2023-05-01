Woking face Bromley in the National League play-offs begin on Wednesday. James Cantrill picks out his best bets.
The play-offs in English football are great.
There’s no second legs in the National League format, if successful, Woking or Bromley’s play-off campaign will be three games long and end with a spot in the Football League.
No second legs means no second chances, no throwing caution to the wind, no cagey, stalemates. Its winner takes all, and this often throws up some goal-laden affairs, particularly at this stage.
Four of the last six of the play-offs first round have seen BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE click, and I think this clash at the Kingfield Stadium will follow suit.
Woking’s fixtures averaged just under 2.6 goals this campaign, scoring the fifth most goals in the division (71).
The Cards have scored in all bar three of their home games as well, against York, Chesterfield and their last home game against Halifax.
Bromley will come into this brimming with confidence.
The Ravens secured the last play-off spot courtesy of a 10 game winning streak, which includes a point against Boreham Wood and three against Chesterfield, so Andy Woodman will certainly fancy his side's chances.
The visitors picked up 48% of their points on the road this season, and have found the net in 74% of their away trips this campaign.
Score prediction: Woking 1-2 Bromley (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)
Odds correct at 1600 BST (01/05/23)
