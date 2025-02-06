Will Nico Gonzalez save Manchester City’s season?

Perhaps the hierarchy at Manchester City didn't think things would get this bad in Pep Guardiola's eighth season at the club.

Or they still believe more firepower is needed to try and qualify for the Champions League. Either way, signing Nico Gonzalez from Porto for £50m took their January spending up to £180m, the most for any club since Chelsea in 2023 with £274m. Rather than conducting the rebuild in the summer, City are revamping parts of the team as the season plays out in an attempt to rescue it. While City have signed a central midfielder in Gonzalez, he is not going to fill the Rodri-shaped hole that Guardiola has struggled with the entire season but rather help provide a new solution entirely. Rodri's absence is so sorely missed because he would dictate the tempo of games that City would have complete control of. City just don't control games in the same manner anymore. With Rodri pulling the strings City consistently camped in the opposition's half, leading them to suffocate teams pinning them back. It was a constant sight to see City's entire team placed in and around an opposing team's box, the only reason they were able to do this was because they were masters at keeping the ball.

As the Premier League is constantly evolving, Guardiola said recently in an interview with TNT Sport the way teams like Bournemouth, Brighton and Newcastle play is the way forward. Fast, direct, physical and good at winning duels. You get the feeling Gonzalez's signing is a shift away from suffocating teams whilst holding the majority of the ball and being forced to move with the times of a more robust, gung-ho league. Gonzalez is an all-action midfielder and less of the 'Busquets' type that Rodri is. Rodri scored an important eight goals last season and seven in 2021/22. Gonzalez has five goals from 17 league appearances for Porto but will be more of a goal threat than Rodri is, with his trademark being a late run into the box getting on the end of crosses.

Most importantly though, Gonzalez ranks top for Porto in possession regains (73), tackles (34) and aerial duels (68). This will go some way to fixing the huge physicality and mobility problems Manchester City have. Against Arsenal, Guardiola used Bernardo Silva next to Mateo Kovacic in midfield. That may have been fine when having a stranglehold in possession, but it was a physical mismatch, especially considering how physically imposing Arsenal are. Gonzalez is a little more physical and aggressive than Rodri when it comes to gobbling up loose balls and tackles. He can do the things the Ballon D'or winner can do but in a more energetic manner whilst still having the on-ball ability to classily play a pass forward progressively. City needed to address the issues of mobility in the middle of the pitch whilst still having someone who can receive the ball from deep and take it forward, Gonzalez is that player. Previously City created overloads and space using tight, short passes interchanging between Silva, Ilkay Gunodgan and Kevin De Bruyne. Gonzalez is a player who progressively carries the ball 40 yards from defence.

Against Arsenal, City struggled when the Gunners pressed them resulting in them conceding the first goal due to sloppiness at the back. If the former Porto player is used deeper, there's less of a burden on Silva to carry the ball out from the back. Kovacic also isn't the most mobile midfielder. This ability to carry the ball out from the back can elevate the rest of City’s attack who can push further and wider up the field so Gonzalez can pick them out. Gonzalez was signed very late in the window and there is pressure on him mainly because of the gaping hole Rodri has left. The two midfielders City signed previously: Kalvin Phillips and Matheus Nunes have not lived up to expectation, but it must be said Gonzalez is not a direct Rodri replacement rather a midfielder who can thrive next to him. The league has changed and City are desperately attempting to change with it. Signing a midfielder who has a physical presence, is quick on the ground and can't be bullied in duels is exactly what City need. The question now will be how quickly Gonzalez can adapt to become the player Guardiola needs.