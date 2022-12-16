Monday night see's Wigan welcome Sheffield United in the Championship. James Cantrill previews the game picking out his best bets.

Kolo Toure's Wigan Athletic conclude this weekends Championship action as they welcome Sheffield United from across the Pennines. The Latics started their new era off with a valuable point at the Den against a Millwall side that are formidable at home, taking 23 points from a possible 33 on their own patch. There is no disputing Toure's credentials, as both a player and a coach, however, questions still remain over his compatibility to management with this been his maiden job. Wigan find themselves in the relegation zone, though they should count themselves slightly unlucky to be there, according to the underlying data. A lack of experience and an underequip squad are obvious faults, and it remains to be seen just which direction their new boss will take them.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Monday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Wigan 14/5 | Draw 12/5 | Sheffield United 1/1

The Latics face a stern test as they welcome Sheffield United, the bookies second favourite for the title behind Burnley. Barring an injury induced wobble, the Blades have been almost faultless this campaign. Over a six game period in October, Paul Heckingbottom had up too nine absentees, all first team regulars. In that month, SUFC did not win a single game, picking up three points. To date, that has been the only blemish on their campaign, with SHEFFIELD UNITED winning seven of the 11 games leading up to October and four of the five games since. At a shade over evens, I think siding with them to WIN is the play here. CLICK HERE to back Sheffield United to beat Wigan with Sky Bet Amongst those to feature from the bench in the Blades 1-0 win over Huddersfield last week was OLIVER MCBURNIE. The frontman had been having pain killing injections in the lead up to the World Cup induced break to mask the damage a hernia was causing him. With some first team minutes under his belt, the Scottish international should be set to start here, so he is worth a punt to SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Oliver McBurnie to score anytime with Sky Bet

McBurnie tops the Championship charts for goals (9), shots per 90 (4.82) and xG per 90 (0.69) and will fancy adding to those numbers against one of the leakiest defence in the division.