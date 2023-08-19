Wigan move to positive points tally after 4-0 hammering of Bolton

The Latics started the Sky Bet League One campaign on -8 with two points deductions added in the summer for failing to pay players and staff on time, but victory in Saturday's early kick-off put them in 17th ahead of the 3pm fixtures.

✅ Bolton 0-4 Wigan 🤝 Carlisle 1-1 Wigan ✅ Wigan 2-1 Northampton ✅ Derby 1-2 Wigan Starting on -8pts, now on +2 after their opening four games! 👏 #WAFC pic.twitter.com/g8dByVzhVR

A brace each from Charlie Wyke and Stephen Humphrys secured victory in convincing fashion, eliminating the minus points figure imposed on Shaun Maloney's men.

Four shots on target all resulted in goals, while they were able to keep the opposition out despite them posting a total of 22 shots to Wigan's eight.

It also inflicted the first defeat of the campaign for Bolton, who had previously scored three in each of their three wins so far.