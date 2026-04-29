Why West Ham relegation would rival Tottenham as greatest failure in Premier League history

Being one of the 20 wealthiest clubs in world football, boasting a rich and glamorous history, winning a major European trophy in the last couple of years, and owning a shiny new 62,500-capacity stadium in London: these are the trappings of luxury and privilege that are supposed to insulate a football club from a relegation that would be nothing short of catastrophic.

No, this is not another article about Tottenham Hotspur, although you probably wish it was. We cannot get enough Spurs content at the moment. The schadenfreude is through the roof, the miracle-event so tantalisingly close a majority of Premier League fans appear to be as invested in the hubristic failures of a supposed Super League contender as their own team’s – by comparison – rather boring preoccupation with European qualification. But we have been scrutinising Spurs a little too close, and if you can tear your eyes away for a second there is another story developing that any other season would have drawn the full tractor beam of our collective fascination. West Ham United are far too big to go down. In fact, if it wasn’t for the flashbang of Tottenham’s Premier League title challenge a full decade ago under Mauricio Pochettino, and for the long afterglow that culminated in a Champions League final appearance in 2019, West Ham and Spurs would be considered more or less the same size.

Spurs and West Ham are having horrendous campaigns

Premier League relegation (odds via Sky Bet) Tottenham - 4/6

West Ham - 5/4

Nottm Forest - 14/1

Leeds - 28/1 Correct at 17:40 BST (29/04/26)

Tottenham won the First Division in 1951 and 1961 while West Ham have never lifted the title, and Spurs’ eight FA Cups speaks to their historic superiority against West Ham’s three. But in the 21st century, and certainly since West Ham moved into the third-biggest football ground in England (OK, fourth-biggest now that Tottenham have a stadium with 350 more seats) nothing should separate them. West Ham’s relegation is a disaster, an apocalyptic event not far off what could happen in north London. Three years ago they won the Europa Conference League. The year before that they reached the semi-finals of the Europa League, while as recently as April 2024 they were facing Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter-finals of Europe’s second tier competition. At the beginning of the summer just gone, West Ham’s squad contained Jarrod Bowen, Mohamed Kudus, and Lucas Paqueta. Two of those star players have left, but over the course of the campaign they have spent £178 million on new players, the majority signed by Graham Potter, the manager they hoped would lead them back into Europe this season. This simply should not be happening, and might still not. Again, there are notable comparisons between Spurs and the present-tense West Ham, as well as their medium-term futures should disaster be averted. Like Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham, the Hammers now have the right manager in charge to stabilise the ship and even push for Europe in 2026/27. The only question is whether they have left it too late.