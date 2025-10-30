Why the Chelsea project under Todd Boehly and Enzo Maresca will never work

The BlueCo project is by its nature frenetic and evasive, the transfer churn acting as both a distraction and as a form of distancing. Chelsea’s grand plan, if there is one, slips through the fingers, and the flurry of activity seems to hypnotise us into focusing only on the short-term; on how to find the best XI, how to bed-in new players.

Beneath all the bluster about gaming Profit & Sustainability Rules that’s the true genius of the strategy, because over three years into the BlueCo era Chelsea are further away from the elite than they were at the start – and not many people seem to have noticed.

Over £750 million net has been spent on new signings (and who knows how much more on signing-on bonuses and agent fees) since Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital acquired Chelsea in 2022. Thomas Tuchel’s points tally of 74 the season before they arrived is still higher than any under BlueCo, and yet despite Chelsea’s demonstrable move backwards there is little appetite to blame the owners.

Keep the money moving, keep hiring new managers and signing new young players, and the hurricane it creates leaves us all a bit dishevelled, dumbstruck, mute. But when exactly will this thing bear fruit?

Without a change in strategy, never. Enzo Maresca is yet to play a single player over the age of 30 and Chelsea’s average age of 24 years and 112 days makes them the youngest in the division. Exclusively buying young players whose value is expected to increase simply cannot be the basis of a title-winning team, and that’s before considering the huge disruption of changing half the squad every summer.