Mary Earps gave England a lifeline. Millie Bright went up top to try and salvage something from the jaws of defeat. It just wasn't enough.

The Lionesses' run at the Women's World Cup was admirable and silenced those who doubted the capabilities of an injury-stricken squad, but once again England exited a tournament to the tune of heartbreak. When it came to the biggest stage England just weren't good enough: their midfield lacked composure, they were toothless in front of goal, their ball retention was sloppy. Spain feasted on the freedom they were afforded and made England pay. As the curtain closes in Sydney one thing is clear – the better team won.

Spain lift the Women's World Cup

A huge amount of positives to take As crushing as defeat at the final hurdle may be, the tears will soon dry and the agony will subside. That England managed to reach this stage, that they finally laid to rest their record of stumbling at the semi-finals, will be remembered fondly. Sarina Wiegman and her side didn't need to prove her might to anybody – they did that with their Euros success – this was just a chance to go a step further. England came into this tournament thin on the ground but they weren't fazed by that; they battled with the spirit of Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby on their side despite their cruel omissions from this squad owing to ACL injuries; they fought adversity when Keira Walsh looked certain to miss the tournament, they found a way to adapt during Lauren James' suspension. England made history in Australia, it just wasn't the history they had hoped for.

England captain Leah Williamson was absent for the World Cup with an ACL injury

English teams don't do well at World Cups, at least that's what the traditional belief says. The Lionesses showed that to be a myth this time around. They can take pride in taking the game to greater heights. This team has already done their bit when it comes to growing the game – they'll have helped move things a step further with their runner-up performance Down Under. Their inspirational qualities come from their tireless determination and clear technical abilities and these players have undeniably made their nation proud. As crushing as defeat will be, England have now reached at least the semi-final in each of their last three World Cup appearances. When it comes to major tournaments, they're back-to-back finalists. A silver medal may not have been the initial dream, but it's success nonetheless. The future is bright Times are changing for this team. They've opened doors and spread the game to wider audiences, they are destined to be heralded as trailblazers once more, but the conversation has now moved past that stage. Debates take place around tactical intricacies, the merits of Wiegman's decisions are questioned, and the discussion has increased in maturity. That's happened because England have shown their qualities as a footballing outfit. Lauren James made the most of her chances earlier in the tournament to dazzle and provide a glimpse of the delights in the final third she will display for years to come. Jess Carter has taken being thrust into the starting eleven in her stride and has shown astute decision-making and an astute knowledge of the art of defending. Lauren Hemp has found the form she couldn't in the past. This England team are good.

Lauren James made an impact for England Down Under

That they were eventually undone by Spain will be hurtful, but not too surprising a blow – there's a reason Walsh and Lucy Bronze chose to move to Barcelona and being able to have the likes of Aitana Bonmati on your side will have been a deciding factor. If the team who you eventually come undone at the hands of are are so skillful, have such a high level of technical ability, then it helps to null the pain. It's only been 12 months since England won the Euros but much has changed in that period of time, and few changes are as notable as the loss of Ellen White to retirement. There were questions surrounding who would step into her shoes heading into the World Cup and even though they haven't quite been answered Alessia Russo has used this tournament to stake her claim. Formation change shows adaptability White's role hasn't been the only area where England have had to tinker. Wiegman had little choice but to switch to a back three after – albeit temporarily – losing Walsh to injury and she stumbled upon a new formula. Previously she had been rigid in her use of a 4-3-3 formation but this World Cup has opened up options for England as they move towards a new era.

Sarina Wiegman has overseen an incredible amount of success already