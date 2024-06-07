Sporting Life
Eberechi Eze in action for England

Why Crystal Palace prodigy Eberechi Eze is finally getting England recognition he deserves

By FootballTransfers
09:38 · FRI June 07, 2024

The Sky Bet Championship can be a recruitment gold mine - if you know where to look.

Eberechi Eze’s journey to the top has been far from straightforward.

He was released numerous times by academies at youth level, but finally got his break when Crystal Palace decided to pick him up from Queens Park Rangers in the English second tier.

Eze’s form this season made it impossible to be overlooked by Gareth Southgate, as his 11 Premier League goals helped the Eagles to a respectable 10th-place finish.

>>> use this link https://bit.ly/SL_Euro2024_betting_guide

The 25-year-old also ranks first for shots on target, expected assists (xA), successful dribbles, and possession won final 3rd, and second for expected goals (xG) and big chances created within the Palace squad.

His growing stature was on show during his full England debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier this week. The London-born attacker was one of the only bright sparks, and caught the eye with the trademark way he glides past opponents to make things happen.

Eze’s selection to the final 26-man England squad for Euro 2024 ahead of established stars such as James Maddison and Jack Grealish is a clear sign that he has reached a new level.

Eberechi Eze Transfer Value - how much is he worth now?

According to our Player Valuation Model, Eze has a current Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €46.5 million. His consistent performances have led to a significant rise in his value over the past few seasons.

Eberechi Eze Transfer Value

With a growing list of admirers, Eze is reported to have a gentleman’s agreement to allow him to leave this summer.

His homegrown status and recent England selection means that Palace would want upwards of €60 million for their star man. And competition looks to be fierce, with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea reportedly considering a move for him.

Eze good enough for the bigger stage

Eze is part of a new breed of versatile stars who can play in centre midfield, attacking midfield and also out wide.

He grew up playing cage football and it shows. He is devastating when operating between the lines, and is a master at manipulating the opposition in the final third to open and exploit gaps.

The Palace number 10 has formed an exciting partnership with Michael Olise, and is shining under the increased freedom given by new manager Oliver Glasner.

A recent trend in the Premier League has seen an increased demand for ball carriers from midfield. Both Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta spent big sums of money on the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Declan Rice.

Eze is an incredible runner with the ball and can inject energy and excitement into any team. He is always willing to progress the play through crowded central areas when others are more content to play it safe.

His 3.02 successful take-ons per 90 and 2.67 carries into the final third are some of the best figures among positional peers in the league.

Eze’s 0.25 xA and 2.37 key passes also highlight that he can provide real end product in those powerful runs.

Eberechi Eze's shot map

His shooting is another area which has dramatically improved over the years. He now gets an impressive 1.45 shots on target per 90 - a figure which has helped him reach double-digit goals for the second consecutive season.

Defensively, the Englishman presses from the front and is aggressive when competing for second balls. His 5.91 recoveries and 0.57 tackles in the attacking third put him in the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the English top-flight.

Eze has a big summer ahead, and where he ends up playing will likely be decided after the Euros.

For now, he needs to keep his head down and hope to make the most of any minutes he is given.

