Why Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke are showing that Chelsea’s wild transfer strategy could yet pay off in a big way

Chelsea might well challenge Manchester United as the laughing stock of the transfer market.

That is the prevailing sentiment among Premier League fans and pundits right now with the Blues spending enormous sums of money, it appears for little return. They’ve also let go of academy graduates with big connections to the club, such as Conor Gallagher and Trevor Chalobah, and in exchange made expensive buys who for the most part have failed to live up to their price tags. While this criticism feels justified to some extent, it is perhaps premature. It will actually take more time to reach a conclusion on their body of work.

Maybe only in a couple of years will we be able to accurately determine whether this whirlwind approach to recruitment has been a success or a failure. While we wait for that clearer picture to materialise, it’s worth noting some of the positive aspects of their recruitment under their current ownership. A prime example, of course, is Cole Palmer. The former Manchester City attacker put in a dazzling display against Brighton last weekend, at one point averaging a goal every 10 minutes during the first half. It was a performance which encapsulates his astounding trajectory. Who could have foreseen such a rise? Not even Pep Guardiola.

Cole Palmer has been a success at Chelsea

Surely Palmer displaces every Man City attacker in the starting XI, though we draw the line at Erling Haaland in the No.9 position. The Chelsea star gained another plaudit on Tuesday night when he was named England’s men’s player of the year. But while Palmer has certainly grabbed headlines, Chelsea’s transfer success doesn’t end there. Another gem in their ranks is Noni Madueke. Signed in January of 2023 from PSV Eindhoven, Madueke has rapidly emerged as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous wingers. His performances this season have been nothing short of electrifying, earning him his first England cap in September.

Lee Carsley, who managed him for the under 21s, gave the 22-year-old his debut when he came on as a second-half substitute against Finland. Madueke has already netted four Premier League goals in just six games this season. He is much more than a rising talent - he’s a force to be reckoned with in England’s top division, maybe in the top three in his position. How much are Palmer and Madueke worth? For all the criticism of Chelsea’s scattergun recruitment over the past two years, it’s worth asking this question: Are Palmer and Madueke two of the best value-for-money signings in the Premier League today? Palmer, signed for €47 million from Manchester City last summer, was seen as an unproven prospect who had spent more time on the bench than on the pitch with the reigning Premier League champions. However, his decision to join Chelsea - a club undergoing a major transition at the time - has already paid off in a big way. Palmer’s Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) has skyrocketed to €67 million. It’s close to a 1000% increase in the space of a year.

Madueke’s transfer from PSV Eindhoven for €35m has also proven to be astute business. Lest we forget that initially his future at Chelsea seemed uncertain - he struggled for consistent playing time and was rumoured to be up for sale (Newcastle were heavily linked). Last season, he managed just over 1,000 Premier League minutes.Yet, despite these challenges, Madueke has thrived. Currently valued between €22.3m and €37.1m, he’s become one of the most dangerous wingers in Europe’s top five leagues. Standing tall, physically strong, technically gifted, and relentless in attack, Madueke embodies everything you want in a modern wide man. Despite the turbulence at Stamford Bridge and their recruitment strategy, the club have managed to secure some real gems. Palmer and Madueke could be the foundation of Chelsea’s future success for years to come, and they were bought for fees that would make even a club like Brighton raise an eyebrow in admiration. Maybe we have all been a bit too hasty?