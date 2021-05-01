Sergio Aguero next club odds: Barcelona favourites as Manchester City legend downs Crystal Palace

When Sergio Aguero thundered the ball past Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guiata to break the deadlock at Selhurst Park, it was his second goal in three Premier League starts. Before that, he had failed to score in the top flight since January 2020.

A quick-fire follow-up from Ferran Torres put the game beyond Roy Hodgson’s men to clinch a 2-0 victory, and take City within three points of the title, but this was Aguero’s moment. His first goal against the Eagles on what is likely his final appearance against them. His goal tally for Manchester City his now 258, the highest in the club’s history. This man of the match performance was a throwback to the 'Kun' Aguero that joined the Citizens back in 2011. Was it also a glimpse into what Barcelona, the 4/7 favourites to sign him, could be getting for 2021/22?

Sergio Aguero next club odds (via Sky Bet) Barcelona - 4/7

Chelsea - 3/1

Atletico Madrid - 12/1

Any Argentine Primera Division Club - 14/1

Any MLS Club - 14/1

PSG - 16/1

Inter Milan, Juventus, Leeds - 20/1

AC Milan - 25/1 Odds correct at 16:00 BST (01/05/2021)

For much of this season, with Pep Guardiola’s side having already clinched the Carabao Cup and taken a big step towards the Champions League final, Aguero has been forced into a back-seat role. His role has diminished, and with it City's style and formation has adapted. It came as no shock when the club announced in March that this would be the 32-year-old's final season at the club. Arguably the last remaining member of Manchester City “legends”, the band of players who have brought so much success to the club over the last decade, it feels fitting that after almost 18 months of such limited impact, Aguero seems determined to go out with some kind of bang.

Sergio Aguero stats vs Crystal Palace

What club will Aguero join next? David Silva left the club at the end of last season, circumstances depriving him of the kind of send-off he deserved, following in the footsteps of Yaya Toure and Vincent Kompany. Aguero is now just a handful of weeks from joining them in seeking pastures new, and his impact against Palace proved that he is not quite done yet. There will surely be a fierce battle to land his signature. Barcelona are the current favourites to land the former Atletico Madrid man’s signature, priced up at 4/7 to be his next club with Sky Bet, but there has been talk of him remaining in England and possibly joining one of City’s rivals. Chelsea are the favourites in that respect, currently priced up at 3/1 to make Aguero their new centre-forward. There is no way City would be willing to sell to a direct title-rival, particularly one improving as rapidly as Chelsea, but with their all-time leading scorer out of contract they have no control over the situation. The Blues are short of an out-and-out number nine, so would it really be a shock if Thomas Tuchel and co moved for him?