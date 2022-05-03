It took them a while to confirm it, but Fulham have been a Premier League team for a good few months now and were confirmed as champions with a 7-0 thrashing of Luton on Monday.

Just 24 hours later, former Cottagers boss Scott Parker's new side Bournemouth joined them in sealing a return to the top flight as Kieffer Moore's late strike finally ended the automatic promotion hopes of third-placed Nottingham Forest.