With Fulham and Bournemouth clinching automatic promotion, the Sky Bet Championship focus turns to the two remaining play-off spots that could go to any of four teams on the final day.
It took them a while to confirm it, but Fulham have been a Premier League team for a good few months now and were confirmed as champions with a 7-0 thrashing of Luton on Monday.
Just 24 hours later, former Cottagers boss Scott Parker's new side Bournemouth joined them in sealing a return to the top flight as Kieffer Moore's late strike finally ended the automatic promotion hopes of third-placed Nottingham Forest.
Forest, like fourth-placed Huddersfield, at least have the consolation of being guaranteed a play-off spot. Sheffield United and Luton currently hold the final two spots in the top six. Chasing them are Middlesbrough and Millwall.
Millwall did require something special on the last day to sneak in, but no longer need a huge goal-difference swing thanks to Luton's mauling by Fulham. They do face Bournemouth, though.
Odds correct at 2130 GMT (03/05/22)