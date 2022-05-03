Sporting Life
Sky Bet Championship play-off chase
Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Millwall are among the sides chasing a Sky Bet Championship play-off spot

Who will get promoted from the Championship? Play-off permutations

By Sporting Life
21:54 · TUE May 03, 2022

With Fulham and Bournemouth clinching automatic promotion, the Sky Bet Championship focus turns to the two remaining play-off spots that could go to any of four teams on the final day.

It took them a while to confirm it, but Fulham have been a Premier League team for a good few months now and were confirmed as champions with a 7-0 thrashing of Luton on Monday.

Just 24 hours later, former Cottagers boss Scott Parker's new side Bournemouth joined them in sealing a return to the top flight as Kieffer Moore's late strike finally ended the automatic promotion hopes of third-placed Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth have secured promotion back to the Premier League.
Forest, like fourth-placed Huddersfield, at least have the consolation of being guaranteed a play-off spot. Sheffield United and Luton currently hold the final two spots in the top six. Chasing them are Middlesbrough and Millwall.

Millwall did require something special on the last day to sneak in, but no longer need a huge goal-difference swing thanks to Luton's mauling by Fulham. They do face Bournemouth, though.

Current Championship table

  1. Fulham | Played: 45 | Points: 87 | Goal Difference: +67
  2. Bournemouth | Played: 45 | Points: 85 | Goal Difference: +34
  3. Nottingham Forest | Played: 45 | Points: 79 | Goal Difference: +33
  4. Huddersfield | Played: 45 | Points: 79 | Goal Difference: +15
  5. Sheffield United | Played: 45 | Points: 72 | Goal Difference: +14
  6. Luton | Played: 45 | Points: 72 | Goal Difference: +7
  7. Middlesbrough | Played: 45 | Points: 70 | Goal Difference: +12
  8. Millwall | Played: 45 | Points: 69 | Goal Difference: +9
Championship to reach the play-offs odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Sheffield United - 1/7
  • Luton - 1/6
  • Middlesbrough - 13/8
  • Millwall - 18/1

Odds correct at 2130 GMT (03/05/22)

What are Luton's remaining fixtures?

  • Saturday, May 7: Reading (H)

What are Sheffield United's remaining fixtures?

  • Saturday, May 7: Fulham (H)

What are Middlesbrough's remaining fixtures?

  • Saturday, May 7: Preston (A)

What are Millwall's remaining fixtures?

  • Saturday, May 7: Bournemouth (A)
CLICK HERE for our daily football best bets

FOOTBALL TIPS