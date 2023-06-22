Who is Warren Zaire-Emery? The PSG starlet mixing it with Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain might hold a reputation for making huge marquee signings in the transfer market, but there have been a few gems to emerge from their academy as well.
The likes of Christopher Nkunku, Moussa Diaby, Kingsley Coman, and Presnel Kimpembe have all graduated to stardom from the junior ranks of the big-spending French giant in recent years.
Most recent of all is Warren Zaire-Emery, the 17-year-old who enjoyed a breakout season last term. The young midfielder made waves by being the youngest player ever to participate in a Champions League knockout match. He also claimed the record of being the youngest goal scorer in PSG’s history.
Born in 2006, the Frenchman is now something of a regular for the Paris side - playing 31 matches across all competitions for PSG in his inaugural campaign.
He had featured in the side’s second team the season before, impressing so much that Christophe Galtier elevated him to train with the first team ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Now he was operating on the same pitch as the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and his compatriot Kylian Mbappe.
Our Expected Transfer Value (xTV) model gives Zaire-Emery a price tag of €14.2million right now. He has burst onto the scene so rapidly that there are no historical numbers to help chart that swift emergence.
Not a bad start for someone so young.
Right now, despite his unquestionable potential, the future seems a little unclear for Zaire-Emery. Set against the background of PSG’s minuscule crisis, in which Mbappe has said he will not stay beyond the summer of 2024 and Messi has opted to sign for Inter Miami, the teenager has just two years left on his own deal.
It has been reported that Manchester City asked for him in exchange for Bernardo Silva plus a sizeable sum. But the suggestion was knocked back by PSG, who deem their academy graduate as unsellable.
A move to the Premier League this summer would be a surprise.
The player himself recently spoke out about his passion for the club, telling Onefootball: “It's an honour. I've been here for 10 years. I'm very happy to play with players like this. So I'm happy to be here and give my best. For my first goal, I'm someone who doesn't really show his emotions.
“So I think people, they saw that I was happy to score, they came to me to congratulate me and I was happy. But at the Parc des Princes, it's special. There are the ultras that you hear a bit more and there is the family in the stands. It's special.”
Despite this clear admiration for his current side, there have been an abundance of rumours flying around about his future. One report suggested that Liverpool have an ambition to rival Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City for the teenager’s signature.
Prising Zaire-Emery away from the French capital would take some doing - PSG have huge financial backing and it is eminently possible the midfielder’s value could even double in the coming seasons.
There is also the factor of Mbappe potentially going to Real Madrid this summer. There is no way the club would let an academy gem AND the club’s superstar leave in the same window.
Zaïre-Emery mainly starts as a defensive midfielder, but he has the skill set and potential to play in every midfield position.
He attempts a solid 52 passes per 90 minutes, according to SciSports data, but at an impressive pass completion rate of over 90%. So he is clean in possession and rarely gives the ball away.
Zaire-Emery mostly makes short or medium passes, and only three of them are progressive per 90 minutes. He also does not attempt too many switches or long passes - this is something he needs to add to his game.
For someone so young, it is not uncommon to hide in games. Zaïre-Emery though is the opposite and is always looking for the ball. With just over 70 ball touches per 90 minutes, he is constantly moving to offer his team-mates clear passing lines to help with build-up.
His runs into the final third also help provide another attacking outlet for this team.
To become a truly all-round player, the creative side of his game needs some work. Currently, Zaire-Emery creates too few shots and goal-creating actions to be regularly deployed in a more offensive role.
He also needs to be a bit brave with his passing as his 0.58 key passes and 3.58 passes into the final third lead to an xA figure of just 0.06.
One area where he does take calculated risks is his dribbling. He is great at progressively carrying the ball into the final third and penalty area. He also attempts over 2.81 take-ons per 90 minutes and is successful in over 50% of those, putting him in the top third of midfielders in Ligue 1 for that metric.
Zaire-Emery is still incredibly raw, but the potential is undoubtedly there.
If he continues to deliver on it, then those PSG ultras might have one of their own making them forget about Messi and Mbappe.