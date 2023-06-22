Who is Warren Zaire-Emery? The PSG starlet mixing it with Mbappe

The likes of Christopher Nkunku, Moussa Diaby, Kingsley Coman, and Presnel Kimpembe have all graduated to stardom from the junior ranks of the big-spending French giant in recent years.

Most recent of all is Warren Zaire-Emery, the 17-year-old who enjoyed a breakout season last term. The young midfielder made waves by being the youngest player ever to participate in a Champions League knockout match. He also claimed the record of being the youngest goal scorer in PSG’s history.

Born in 2006, the Frenchman is now something of a regular for the Paris side - playing 31 matches across all competitions for PSG in his inaugural campaign.

He had featured in the side’s second team the season before, impressing so much that Christophe Galtier elevated him to train with the first team ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Now he was operating on the same pitch as the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and his compatriot Kylian Mbappe.

Zaire-Emery transfer value

Our Expected Transfer Value (xTV) model gives Zaire-Emery a price tag of €14.2million right now. He has burst onto the scene so rapidly that there are no historical numbers to help chart that swift emergence.

Not a bad start for someone so young.

Right now, despite his unquestionable potential, the future seems a little unclear for Zaire-Emery. Set against the background of PSG’s minuscule crisis, in which Mbappe has said he will not stay beyond the summer of 2024 and Messi has opted to sign for Inter Miami, the teenager has just two years left on his own deal.

It has been reported that Manchester City asked for him in exchange for Bernardo Silva plus a sizeable sum. But the suggestion was knocked back by PSG, who deem their academy graduate as unsellable.

A move to the Premier League this summer would be a surprise.