Who is Micky van de Ven and why did Tottenham want him?

The summer transfer window is now in full swing and we continue our weekly look at players in demand. FootballTransfers assesses Dutch defensive star Micky van de Ven following his move to Spurs.

Bar Paris Saint-Germain's acquisitions of Milan Škriniar and Lucas Hernandez, the big transfer news this summer has been dominated by moves for forwards, midfielders, and even goalkeepers. That could be about to change. Micky van de Ven had been one of the most in-demand young centre-backs in Europe and this rising talent has completed a big-money move from Wolfsburg to Tottenham. Renowned historically for producing a glut of high-quality attacking talent, the Netherlands has transitioned to a nation which now also produces top-class defenders in large quantities. In Van de Ven, they look to have unearthed another gem.

From almost being released from a team playing in the Dutch second division, to now being linked with Liverpool and Tottenham, it has been quite the rise. Signed for Wolfsburg by fellow Dutchman Mark van Bommel at the start of the 2021/22 season, many were surprised when the 22-year-old decided to make a big jump from Volendam in the Dutch second division to the Bundesliga. Things did not start well either, when van Bommel was sacked after just 13 games. Van de Ven endured a turbulent and injury-hit debut season in the Bundesliga, where he made only 5 appearances. But things would change in a big way in 2022-23 when he established himself as a key player under new manager Niko Kovač. Micky van de Ven Transfer Value - how much is he worth? Van de Ven’s Expected Transfer Value (xTV) right now is set at €19 million. That is more than 5 times the €3.5 million Wolfsburg paid for him in the summer of 2021. Proof of his seismic improvement in a season of excellence in a ‘big 5’ European league.

At €40 million, Tottenham have paid a premium for a player who does have a very high ceiling. Van de Ven stats, strengths and weaknesses Van de Ven is surprisingly quick despite his 1.93-metre frame. This is evident from the viral video of his lung-bursting sprint to make a goal-line clearance against Union Berlin. The Dutchman first grabbed attention with his performances for Volendam in the 2019/20 season of the Eerste Divisie. His coaches could tell very early they were witnessing something unique. He showed a comfort on the ball beyond his years, making over 50 passes and a mind-boggling 11.49 dribbles and 7.46 carries P90. Since those early days, Van de Ven has gone on to develop his overall game and now has the makings of a truly world-class defender. Left-footed ball-playing centre-backs are in high demand, and the Dutch U21 International has a left foot which is as good as anything on the market. This allows him to offer great variation in his passing at a very high completion rate.

Ball carrying is also a standout attribute and his 1.3 progressive carries, 0.58 successful take-ons, 1.03 carries into the final third and 0.15 carries into the penalty area all rank in the 90th percentile amongst Bundesliga centre-backs. It’s very clear van de Ven can provide a good foundation for any possession-based team. Tottenham fans watching his YouTube compilations will be immediately reminded of an uncanny playing-style resemblance with Jan Vertonghen, who Spurs have struggled to replace. Van de Ven rarely panics under pressure in build-up and his calmness out of possession can provide the perfect counterbalance to Cristian Romero’s more aggressive approach to the game. He can often be too passive though, but this is something which can be coached out of him.