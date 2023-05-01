Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer. FootballTransfers' Jacque Talbot investigates further.

Manuel Ugarte is another diamond from the Portuguese Primeira Liga who has caught the attention of fans in the English Premier League. The 22-year-old Uruguayan midfielder joined Sporting CP from Famalicao in 2021, for just €3 million. His xTV (Expected Transfer Value) now stands at €21.1m, with his contract up in 2026. Of course, his current side will demand a premium - an amount likely much higher - given the current level of interest in the player, while his displays against Arsenal this season in the Europa League, a red card withstanding, truly highlighted his capabilities and his potential to a wider audience.

Indeed, thanks to today’s climate of social media, if a player at a foreign club produces a good performance while playing against an English side, expect a ton of transfer speculation to follow. The buzz around Ugarte though is not all hype though - he certainly has a bright future ahead of him. As yet it is not guaranteed that he will be making the move to a Premier League side this summer transfer window, but the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool, Tottenham and, perhaps unsurprisingly, Wolves are all reportedly interested parties. Will Ugarte move? And how much will he cost? So what are the actual chances of Ugarte leaving Sporting this summer? The simple answer is quite high. The player has a release clause of €59.8m - a reasonable amount for a player who has attracted so much interest, and someone who is under contract for another three years. Strengths and weaknesses Ugarte is tenacious and can play in a variety of positions in the centre of the park. Under Sporting coach Ruben Amorim, himself also linked with a Premier League move away very soon, he sits on the left-hand side as part of a midfield four, in a 3-4-2-1 formation. This is a fit for any of the aforementioned expected bidders, but he is used to playing in a midfield two and can adapt to a 4-2-3-1 formation which is commonly used. An astute tackler, Ugarte has no qualms about getting hold of the ball in close quarters and being able to manoeuvre out of tight spaces when crowded. He can also dribble out of trouble to good effect when required. With a tireless engine, Ugarte’s main appeal though is his sheer brawn and strength. He is a mentality monster with great guile and physical attributes.

The Uruguayan is a midfield powerhouse who ticks most boxes for a high-quality defensive midfielder. His style has evolved nicely in recent years and he is now firmly on the way to becoming a well-rounded player who can contribute to his team in all areas, not just defensively. Ugarte is great at defensive positioning and prevents opponents from making dangerous passes and dribbling past him. His counter-press and pressing in the high zone are both very good, and he then attempts to win the ball by using his physicality. The Sporting star is exceptional at recovering the ball, especially with his tackling, attempting an average of more than eight recoveries per 90 minutes, the highest in the Primeira Liga. Once Ugarte wins the ball, he is good at keeping possession and rarely loses it, being something of a possession juggernaut in that regard. His overall passing can be improved, but he is particularly good with his first pass, which he often does after winning back possession. This means he can swiftly set off dangerous attacks.