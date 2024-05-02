Who is Crysencio Summerville? The Leeds winger with Arjen Robben traits wanted by Liverpool

There have been some exceptional young wingers shining in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

The likes of Jack Clarke, Jaden Philogene, Morgan Whittaker and Issahaku Fatawu have all stood out - but none have been as impressive as Crysencio Summerville. Summerville’s 19 goals and nine assists have been key as his Leeds United side bid for promotion to the Premier League. He also ranks first for Expected Goals (xG) and chances created, and second for shots on target, successful dribbles in Daniel Farke’s squad. It is looking more likely that Leeds will miss out on an automatic promotion spot, but the recently crowned Championship Player of the Season will back himself to help his team over the line in the play-offs. Crysencio Summerville Transfer Value - how much is he worth now? According to our Player Valuation Model, Summerville has a current Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €17.9 million. This makes him one of the most valuable players in the English second tier today.

That €1.5 million Leeds paid to Feyenoord to bring him to Elland Road looks like excellent business, even more so if he plays his way into contention for the Euro 2024 Netherlands squad. Leeds will be reluctant to let go of their prize asset, especially if they make it back to the Premier League. But with strong interest from Liverpool among others, the Yorkshire club might be forced to cash in. Leading Leeds United’s promotion charge Summerville can play on both wings, but he started his career as a classic winger who mostly hugged the right touchline. This season, the right-footed attacker has evolved into more of an inside forward and wide playmaker who plays off the left and inverts into the halfspaces. The shift has been a revelation. His Arjen Robben-esque ability to cut in from the wing and curl a shot into the far post has become somewhat of a trademark and led to the doubling of his goals per 90 figure from the previous season.

The Championship is a big step down from the Premier League, but the improvement in the Dutchman’s overall output has been unquestionable. Summerville sits in the 97th percentile for xG (0.43 per 90), highlighting his ability to get into great goalscoring positions. His higher xG on target (xGOT) figure of 0.47 per 90 compared to his xG shows that he can back that up with a high quality of finishing. The former Feyenoord man is also placed in the 95th percentile for goals (0.50 per 90), which is even more impressive given that his Non-Penalty xG per shot figure of just 0.10 (55th percentile) points to him getting lower quality of chances on average. With the freedom given by his manager, Summerville uses his weaving runs to make things happen in the final third. As a less physical player, he is more likely to get kicked when defenders can’t stop him. But playing in such environments throughout his youth and senior career has made him develop the technical skills and ability to think and act quicker than his opponents.

This has been central to his game-changing performances and sees him rank amongst the best in his position for successful take-ons, carries into the final third and into the penalty area. The impact of his role change is also seen in how he creates chances for his team-mates. His ability to get into dangerous central spaces has led to a three-fold increase in his key passes (2.90 per 90) compared to last season, and his Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) figure of 0.30 per 90 puts him in the top 4% of wingers and attacking midfielders in the English second tier. Summerville’s ability to find solutions to breaking the defensive block of the opponent is why top teams such as Liverpool - who often face low blocks - are so keen on signing the 22-year-old. His willingness to press from the front aligns with the philosophy of the top coaches out there. The fact the Dutch U21 international has been able to thrive in the more physical championship should give him the confidence to have an even greater impact on a bigger stage. For now, his focus will be on helping his team make it back to the promised land of the Premier League.