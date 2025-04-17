Who could Manchester United sign to replace André Onana?

Manchester United already faced a difficult summer.

With several needs to address in the transfer market and their ability to spend restricted by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, a delicate apportioning of funds is required if they are to improve the squad at Ruben Amorim’s disposal. But the performance last week of Andre Onana only further complicated matters. United might have been able to muster on with their error-prone goalkeeper into next season, with other areas of the squad prioritised for upgrades. But the Cameroon international’s pair of howlers in a Europa League quarter-final first leg against Lyon should be the final straw – the player they signed from Inter Milan for almost £50 million two years ago is a liability who must be replaced.

It's poor anticipation from Andre Onana as Lyon take an early lead through Thiago Almada 🎯



Onana’s mistakes contributed significantly to United’s Champions League exit last term. Now he might have cost them their best chance at returning to Europe’s top table with his Europa League faux pas in France. The former Ajax shot-stopper adds value to United’s build-up play with his passing ability and is capable of sweeping behind a high defensive line. He is also – despite the mistakes – performing better than expected versus the quality of shots he has faced.

According to FBRef's post-shot expected goals versus goals allowed (PSxG-GA) metric – which measures the scoring probability of opposition shots, minus actual goals conceded – Onana’s +0.06 rating for the season puts him in the 61st percentile among Premier League keepers this season. But he also ranks first when it comes to errors leading directly to a goal since he arrived in England’s top flight, with eight. These mistakes have become too frequent to overlook. That’s why United need to find a new custodian between the sticks at Old Trafford. Here are five potential targets.

Zion Suzuki United were linked with move for Zion Suzuki last summer, with the 22-year-old Japan international identified as a potential back-up who could challenge Onana’s place long term. He instead joined Parma and, despite the Serie A side’s struggles this season, has impressed in Italy. Now, the Red Devils are just one of a number of Europe’s top clubs tracking the New Jersey-born youngster, who is valued at £40 million.

Parma’s leaky backline has done little to protect Suzuki this season. The 51 goals they have shipped ranks among the worst defensive records in the league. But Suzuki has stood out for his reflexes and commanding presence, with the 6ft 3ins keeper ranking in the 99th percentile for crosses stopped in Serie A in 2024-25. Crucially, since joining Parma, Suzuki has made zero errors leading to a goal.

Senne Lammens

Senne Lammens could be the answer for Manchester United

Senne Lammens is one of the least experienced and lesser-known names recently linked with United, but his age, future potential and likely low cost should make him an attractive option for the club’s INEOS leaders. The 22-year-old Antwerp star is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising shot-stoppers. Standing 6ft 4ins, he had the ideal frame for a goalkeeper and has drawn comparisons with compatriot Thibaut Courtois. An under-21 international for Belgium, Lammens joined Antwerp in 2023 for Club Brugge. In 30 league starts this season, he has produced a hugely impressive 80 per cent save rate, while keeping seven clean sheets. First linked with United back in December, he is said to be valued at around €10 million.

Lucas Chevalier Despite being just 23 years old, Lucas Chevalier has already banked three years of experience as Lille’s starting goalkeeper, racking up 119 first-team appearances across Ligue 1, the domestic cups and the Champions League and Europa League. A former club teammate of Leny Yoro, Chevalier has represented France and under-21 level and has been tipped to emerge as a contender to usurp Mike Maignan in goal for Les Bleus after earning a call-up to the senior squad last month.

A more conventional style of goalkeeper than Onana, Chevalier is not as adept with his feet as United’s current top choice, but he is a more reliable presence between the posts. His PSxG-GA of +0.24 ranks in the 74th percentile in Ligue 1 this season. Set to enter the final two years of his contract next season, Chevalier is reportedly valued at £34 million. Manchester City and Barcelona are both credited with an interest in Les Dogues’ young star.

Bart Verbruggen Another in a long list of transfer market masterstrokes Brighton have pulled off in recent years, the Seagulls signed Bart Verbruggen from Belgian side Anderlecht for £16.3 million in 2023. The 20-cap Netherlands international has since established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

The 6ft 4ins 22-year-old was more effective as a shot-stopper last season, when his 72.5 save rate ranked in the 77th percentile among Premier League goalkeepers, versus a fall to 64.7 per cent this term. But Verbruggen has become more impactful as a sweeper-keeper in 2024-25, with his 1.47 defensive actions outside the penalty area per 90 minutes ranking in the 70th percentile.

James Trafford Eyebrows were raised when Burnley splashed £15 million to sign James Trafford – who at the time had no top-flight experience – from Manchester City in 2023. And the England under-21 international initially struggled at Turf Moor as the Clarets were relegated. But the towering 22-year-old – who stands 6ft 6ins tall – has been outstanding in his second season with the club, conceding just 13 league goals all season and racking up and astounding 28 clean sheets in 41 games.

His remarkable 85.2 per cent save rate puts him in the 99th percentile of Championship keepers this season and his PSxG-GA of +0.27 ranks in the 88th percentile. United have been linked with a move for Trafford this summer. Any such swoop is complicated by City’s buyback option and sell-on clause, while misgivings about his ability to translate his 2024-25 form to the Premier League will linger. But Trafford has proven beyond doubt that he is too good for the second tier.