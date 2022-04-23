Sporting Life
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates

When can Fulham be promoted to the Premier League?

By Sporting Life
10:19 · MON April 18, 2022

After a couple of near-misses over the past 10 days, we look at what Fulham need to happen to have their promotion from the Sky Bet Championship to the Premier League confirmed.

When can Fulham be promoted?

Only Nottingham Forest can deny Marco Silva's side what is an inevitable return to the Premier League.

Forest must win all of their remaining six games, they have two in hand, and hope Fulham lose all of their remaining five to overhaul the 15-point chasm that separates them in the Sky Bet Championship table.

If Steve Cooper's team draw with West Brom on Monday night then the Cottagers won't be promoted mathematically, but will be in reality thanks to a goal difference that is currently 34 goals superior to Forest.

Draws for both clubs in their next fixtures, then, officially confirms Fulham as a top-flight club.

Regardless of what Forest do, victory for Silva's men in their home game with Preston on Tuesday will clinch promotion... finally.

When can Fulham win the Sky Bet Championship title?

The earliest Fulham can be crowned winners of the Sky Bet Championship is on Saturday when they travel to nearest challengers Bournemouth.

Defeat for the Cherries at Coventry on Easter Monday coupled with victory for Fulham on Tuesday would open a 12-point gap between them.

Bournemouth would then have to win to deny the Cottagers being declared champions in all but the official records because of their vastly superior goal difference, while a Fulham win over former manager Scott Parker would officially clinch the title.

