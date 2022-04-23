When can Fulham be promoted?

Only Nottingham Forest can deny Marco Silva's side what is an inevitable return to the Premier League.

Forest must win all of their remaining six games, they have two in hand, and hope Fulham lose all of their remaining five to overhaul the 15-point chasm that separates them in the Sky Bet Championship table.

If Steve Cooper's team draw with West Brom on Monday night then the Cottagers won't be promoted mathematically, but will be in reality thanks to a goal difference that is currently 34 goals superior to Forest.

Draws for both clubs in their next fixtures, then, officially confirms Fulham as a top-flight club.

Regardless of what Forest do, victory for Silva's men in their home game with Preston on Tuesday will clinch promotion... finally.