West Ham vs Nottingham Forest betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 17/20 | Draw 11/4 | Away 3/1

It was by no means a convincing West Ham victory over Olympiakos on Thursday night but they have guaranteed themselves some form of European football in 2024. David Moyes' side now return to Premier League action with importance placed on improving their position in the table. They are 12th but it should be noted that seven of their 11 games so far have been against those currently in the top-half. At home, defeats have come against Everton and Manchester City, yet the former was the only team below them to secure maximum returns against the Hammers at this stage. Forest's form is roughly following the same pattern as last season - points at home but few away. That said, they have beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, although that doesn't quite carry the weight it did in previous years.

What are the best bets?

West Ham won games against bottom-half sides at home last season

Since promotion to the Premier League, Forest are a team that haven't travelled well. Into their second season, the away form sees 12 points gained from a possible 75 - just 16% of those on the table. At a price of 10/11 with a few bookmakers, taking WEST HAM TO WIN provides appeal. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to win with Sky Bet The Hammers won five of the six home games against those who sat below them last season. In the nine games against the others in the bottom half of the table - the record read six wins, one draw and two defeats, 19 points from 27. It's still too early into the campaign to establish a team's true showings at home, but the wins over Chelsea and Sheffield United show that they could be heading for a similar pattern in 23/24.

BuildABet @ 23/1 West Ham to win

Jarrod Bowen to score anytime

Orel Mangala to commit 2+ fouls

Ibrahim Sangare 4+ tackles Click here to back with Sky Bet

Jarrod Bowen celebrates

Jarrod Bowen has been in superb form for West Ham, netting eight goals in 15 games across all competitions this season. Forest sit 6th for average fouls per Premier League away game and only Ryan Yates (2.0) has seen a higher per 90 figure than Orel Mangala (1.6) in this metric. Fellow midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has posted at least three successful tackles in three of his last four league outings. Score prediction: West Ham 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Team news

West Ham boss David Moyes

David Moyes has a near full squad to choose from, with defender Kurt Zouma the only doubt for the contest. Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paqueta have returned from suspension and are set to take spots in the starting line up. Nottingham Forest remain without Felipe, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Gonzalo Montiel, Divock Origi and Chris Wood. It's likely that Steve Cooper will stick with the same side that beat Aston Villa last time out.

Predicted line-ups West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio. Nottingham Forest: Vlachodimos; Aina, Niakhate, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Sangare, Dominguez; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Elanga.