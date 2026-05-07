West Ham vs Arsenal predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday 1.5pts Arsenal to win to nil at 2/1 (William Hill) 1pt Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Gyokeres to score 2+ goals at 15/2 (bet365) 0.25pt Gyokeres to score a hat-trick at 40/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Bukayo Saka has rightly received huge praise for his impact since returning from injury, but VIKTOR GYOKERES has been just as key. The Sweden striker has come alive at the right time, with Arteta describing his midweek performance against Atletico Madrid as “immense”. All that was missing was a hard-earned goal, although he went within a whisker when shooting over from close range in the second half. Gyokeres’ improved form has been in part his own doing, as shown by his record of scoring 18 times in his last 29 appearances for club and country, but also due to a tweak in tactics, with Arsenal going more direct to suit his strengths. He is worth backing TO SCORE ANYTIME at 11/8 and continue his strong form. West Ham have improved markedly since January, losing just four of 19 matches in all competitions (W6 D9 L4) but defensively they continue to struggle. They have kept only six clean sheets - three of which were against Burnley, League One club Burton and Wolves - and conceded at least twice in six matches. With GYOKERES 15/2 for 2+ GOALS and 40/1 for A HAT-TRICK he is advised in both those markets. He has found the net in 18 matches this season, scoring multiple goals in six of those, including one hat-trick.