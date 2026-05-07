West Ham vs Arsenal predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday
1.5pts Arsenal to win to nil at 2/1 (William Hill)
1pt Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Gyokeres to score 2+ goals at 15/2 (bet365)
0.25pt Gyokeres to score a hat-trick at 40/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
Kick-off: 16:30 BST, Sunday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
It's no exaggeration to describe this match as potentially season, or even era, defining for both teams.
West Ham’s 3-0 thrashing at Brentford on a weekend where all of Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and Leeds won has left their season hanging by a thread.
The Hammers now occupy the only remaining relegation place. Defeat on Sunday would give Spurs the chance to open a four-point gap with just two matches to play, heading into their own home match against Leeds on Monday.
West Ham's next fixture is away to Newcastle.
Victory for Arsenal, meanwhile, would take them to within four points - enormous goal-difference swing aside - of a first Premier League title in 22 years.
The Gunners host relegated Burnley and travel to Crystal Palace in their final two games. It's likely Palace will have the Conference League final just 72 hours later.
Mikel Arteta’s side could hardly be arriving in east London with more momentum after booking their place in the Champions League final on Tuesday, building on a 3-0 win over Fulham that preceded Manchester City's collapse at Everton - a result that handed the fate of the title race back to the Gunners.
Bukayo Saka has rightly received huge praise for his impact since returning from injury, but VIKTOR GYOKERES has been just as key.
The Sweden striker has come alive at the right time, with Arteta describing his midweek performance against Atletico Madrid as “immense”. All that was missing was a hard-earned goal, although he went within a whisker when shooting over from close range in the second half.
Gyokeres’ improved form has been in part his own doing, as shown by his record of scoring 18 times in his last 29 appearances for club and country, but also due to a tweak in tactics, with Arsenal going more direct to suit his strengths. He is worth backing TO SCORE ANYTIME at 11/8 and continue his strong form.
West Ham have improved markedly since January, losing just four of 19 matches in all competitions (W6 D9 L4) but defensively they continue to struggle. They have kept only six clean sheets - three of which were against Burnley, League One club Burton and Wolves - and conceded at least twice in six matches.
With GYOKERES 15/2 for 2+ GOALS and 40/1 for A HAT-TRICK he is advised in both those markets. He has found the net in 18 matches this season, scoring multiple goals in six of those, including one hat-trick.
As well as re-discovering their attacking mojo, ARSENAL have returned to their defensively resilient best in recent weeks.
The only goal conceded in their past four matches was the penalty scored by Atletico following an unfortunate Ben White handball at the Metropolitano.
All of their last six WINS have been TO NIL which can be backed at 2/1 on Sunday, and should be.
Score prediction: West Ham 0-3 Arsenal
Odds correct at 10:30 BST (7/5/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.