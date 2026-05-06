Watching the rapturous celebrations at the final whistle of Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Emirates stirred up a strange and unfamiliar feeling, the kind we have to find a German word for. Ah, that’s it: freude.

Uncomfortably, there was no schaden here. So deep have we waded into the banter era of football it’s been easy to forget that vicarious joy used to be a thing; that being moved by the happiness of someone else is actually pretty good; that one of football’s most enriching and endearing qualities is good old-fashioned pleasure. Arsenal fans and players may have forgotten that, too, after months of gruelling matches defined by a constant hum of anxiety, rising to intolerable levels before the dam broke a few days ago. Seeing the release on Tuesday, the unbridled joy, it was as if all the fear that has gripped Arsenal suddenly melted away; as if Arsenal, for the very first time, truly believed they were part of a great team destined to win things. And yet the real moment things changed was 72 hours earlier at the same venue, when Bukayo Saka swaggered and slalomed his way through Fulham in a performance that was so long-forgotten it felt almost nostalgic.

"He turned into Raúl Jiménez into a breakdancer from the 80s" 😅



Thierry Henry on Bukayo Saka's assist vs Fulham 🔴 pic.twitter.com/12QI2hnR9T — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2026