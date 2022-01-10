Jake Pearson previews bottom-of-the-table Norwich's visit to Champions League chasing West Ham, providing two bets as well as a score prediction.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts West Ham to take 7+ corners at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 1pt West Ham -3 on the corner handicap at 5/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A run of one win in seven Premier League matches towards the back end of last year looked as though it might have spelled the end of West Ham’s hopes of Champions League football, but two wins on the bounce in the league means they are now just one point behind fourth-place Arsenal. Their mini revival continued into the FA Cup at the weekend as they got the better of an albeit weakened Leeds team. Perhaps Manuel Lanzini’s opener was fortunate not to have been ruled out for offside, but the Hammers were thoroughly dominant throughout and ultimately good value for their 2-0 victory. They have momentum on their side, as well as being one of the least effected teams in the Premier League in terms of Covid cases.

Norwich’s price of 11/1 for victory explains all you need to know about their return to the Premier League. Without a win in their last seven league matches, losing the last five, the Canaries claimed just their fourth win of the campaign across all competitions as they edged past Charlton in the FA Cup at the weekend, Milot Rashica scoring the only goal of the game with ten minutes remaining. There is still hope for Norwich however, being just three points adrift of safety meaning survival is extremely possible, but performances have shown little indication that a turnaround is likely. Not only have Dean Smith’s side conceded the joint-most goals in the league (42), they have also netted the fewest (eight).

It is difficult to envisage anything other than a routine victory for West Ham here, but a price of 1/4 is far from appealing. Given West Ham’s likely dominance though, it could pay to side with the hosts to rack up plenty of corners. Though the Hammers only average 5.26 corners per match – 5.89 when at the London Stadium – it is worth contextualising the matches a little, and in fact, when removing fixtures against sides currently in the top seven in the league, David Moyes’ men have averaged nine corners per game at home this term. Norwich meanwhile have conceded the second most corner kicks on average in the division.

Given the statistics, a price of 10/11 about WEST HAM TO TAKE 7+ CORNERS is far too generous and is a confident selection. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to take 7+ corners with Sky Bet Sticking with the same theme, backing WEST HAM -3 ON THE CORNER HANDICAP also makes appeal at 5/4. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to take 7+ corners with Sky Bet This bet would have landed in four of West Ham’s nine home matches – but against sterner opposition than Norwich – as well as in five of the Canaries’ nine away matches. Given West Ham rank fifth in terms of expected goals for (xGF) and second for number of crosses per match, it is easy to see why they rack up so many corners. Against a porous Norwich side, they should have little trouble winning a few more.