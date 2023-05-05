Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Man Utd

West Ham v Manchester United tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
12:25 · FRI May 05, 2023

Manchester United look light in central defence, a weakness West Ham could exploit. James Cantrill has a 17/2 best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Tomas Soucek anytime goalscorer at 17/2 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Raphael Varane is out injured, as is Lisandro Martinez, you can even include Phil Jones on that list, and with Harry Maguire out of favour it leaves Manchester United short in central defence.

Luke Shaw has been pushed inside to partner Victor Lindelof in a makeshift backline, one that does not exactly exude confidence.

Coincidentally, the last time the Red Devils conceded an xGA (Expected Goals Against) of 0.65 or less was Varane's last league game, at the start of April.

In the five Premier League games since, Manchester United may have kept three clean sheets and conceded only three goals but Erik ten Hag's side have shipped 7.66 xGA.

Kick-off time: 19:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

West Ham 12/5 | Draw 13/5 | Manchester United 21/20

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Over that period, 28% of the 68 shots Man Utd have conceded come via set-pieces, and this may be something David Moyes looks to exploit at the London Stadium.

West Ham are one of the more formidable teams from set-pieces in the top flight, accumulating an xGF (Expected Goals For) of 14.04 (4th) and scoring 11 times via them.

TOMAS SOUCEK’s height always makes him a threat.

The midfielder's goalscoring form has slowly regressed since moving to England, his goals per 90 average dropping from 0.26 across the first two seasons, to 0.15 last season and 0.07 this campaign.

But the Czech has racked up an xG of 4.12 this season, which equates to 0.13 per game.

Based on that figure, the 17/2 about him to SCORE ANYTIME is too big.

Soucek found the net in the Hammers' last game via a corner, and has had at least one shot in each of his last four matches.

West Ham v Manchester United best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Tomas Soucek anytime goalscorer at 17/2 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: West Ham 1-1 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Odds correct at 1130 GMT (05/05/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS