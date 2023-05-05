Manchester United look light in central defence, a weakness West Ham could exploit. James Cantrill has a 17/2 best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Tomas Soucek anytime goalscorer at 17/2 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Raphael Varane is out injured, as is Lisandro Martinez, you can even include Phil Jones on that list, and with Harry Maguire out of favour it leaves Manchester United short in central defence. Luke Shaw has been pushed inside to partner Victor Lindelof in a makeshift backline, one that does not exactly exude confidence. Coincidentally, the last time the Red Devils conceded an xGA (Expected Goals Against) of 0.65 or less was Varane's last league game, at the start of April. In the five Premier League games since, Manchester United may have kept three clean sheets and conceded only three goals but Erik ten Hag's side have shipped 7.66 xGA.

Kick-off time: 19:00 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event West Ham 12/5 | Draw 13/5 | Manchester United 21/20

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Over that period, 28% of the 68 shots Man Utd have conceded come via set-pieces, and this may be something David Moyes looks to exploit at the London Stadium. West Ham are one of the more formidable teams from set-pieces in the top flight, accumulating an xGF (Expected Goals For) of 14.04 (4th) and scoring 11 times via them. TOMAS SOUCEK’s height always makes him a threat. The midfielder's goalscoring form has slowly regressed since moving to England, his goals per 90 average dropping from 0.26 across the first two seasons, to 0.15 last season and 0.07 this campaign. But the Czech has racked up an xG of 4.12 this season, which equates to 0.13 per game. Based on that figure, the 17/2 about him to SCORE ANYTIME is too big. CLICK HERE to back Tomas Soucek to score anytime with Sky Bet Soucek found the net in the Hammers' last game via a corner, and has had at least one shot in each of his last four matches.

West Ham v Manchester United best bets and score prediction 1pt Tomas Soucek anytime goalscorer at 17/2 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: West Ham 1-1 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1130 GMT (05/05/23)