Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Soucek

West Ham v AZ Alkmaar tips: Europa Conference League best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
19:24 · TUE May 09, 2023

There is a 6/1 angle that appeals as West Ham face AZ Alkmaar, James Cantrill previews the game.

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League

1pt Tomas Soucek anytime goalscorer at 6/1 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

West Ham took a huge leap towards securing their Premier League status for another season on Sunday.

A 1-0 victory over Manchester United moved the Hammers seven points clear of the dotted line, with three games remaining.

With the weight of relegation lifted, I expect a galvanised squad and supremo in East London.

Despite what has ultimately been a disappointing season, it is easy to forget the East Londoners are only three games away from a European title.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 1

West Ham 8/15 | Draw 29/10 | AZ Alkmaar 19/4

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

In their game at the weekend, I touted TOMAS SOUCEK TO SCORE ANYTIME and think at 6/1, it is worth another revisit here.

Against the Red Devils, I was left frustrated as the midfielder had a header disallowed and struck the woodwork, generating an xG of 0.12, which takes his domestic tally to 4.27 for the season.

His goalscoring form has steadily regressed since he joined the Hammers three seasons ago, but the lofty midfielder is certainly showing promise.

Soucek has notched up eight shots over his last four games, accumulated an xG of 0.6, scoring one and assisting another.

His price is also intriguing, it is as short as 3/1 with other firms.

It is also worth noting, only six West Ham players are bigger prices than him in the anytime goalscorer market, all of which are defenders.

Interestingly, Flynn Downes, who is yet to find the net for the Hammers, is a shorter price then Soucek.

All things considered, I think Soucek is worth another punt on Thursday.

West Ham v AZ Alkmaar best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Tomas Soucek anytime goalscorer at 6/1 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: West Ham 2-0 AZ Alkmaar (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Odds correct at 1900 BST (09/05/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS