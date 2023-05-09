There is a 6/1 angle that appeals as West Ham face AZ Alkmaar, James Cantrill previews the game.

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League 1pt Tomas Soucek anytime goalscorer at 6/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

West Ham took a huge leap towards securing their Premier League status for another season on Sunday. A 1-0 victory over Manchester United moved the Hammers seven points clear of the dotted line, with three games remaining. With the weight of relegation lifted, I expect a galvanised squad and supremo in East London. Despite what has ultimately been a disappointing season, it is easy to forget the East Londoners are only three games away from a European title.

In their game at the weekend, I touted TOMAS SOUCEK TO SCORE ANYTIME and think at 6/1, it is worth another revisit here. CLICK HERE to back Tomas Soucek anytime goal scorer with Sky Bet Against the Red Devils, I was left frustrated as the midfielder had a header disallowed and struck the woodwork, generating an xG of 0.12, which takes his domestic tally to 4.27 for the season. His goalscoring form has steadily regressed since he joined the Hammers three seasons ago, but the lofty midfielder is certainly showing promise. Soucek has notched up eight shots over his last four games, accumulated an xG of 0.6, scoring one and assisting another. His price is also intriguing, it is as short as 3/1 with other firms. It is also worth noting, only six West Ham players are bigger prices than him in the anytime goalscorer market, all of which are defenders. Interestingly, Flynn Downes, who is yet to find the net for the Hammers, is a shorter price then Soucek. All things considered, I think Soucek is worth another punt on Thursday.

West Ham v AZ Alkmaar best bets and score prediction 1pt Tomas Soucek anytime goalscorer at 6/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: West Ham 2-0 AZ Alkmaar (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1900 BST (09/05/23)