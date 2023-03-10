West Ham are in desperate need of a positive result as they host Aston Villa in the Premier League. Liam Kelly has a best bet for the game.

West Ham may well be buoyed by their comfortable trip to Cyprus on Thursday night, beating AEK Larnaca 2-0 in the Europa Conference League, but they return to domestic action in deep trouble. Last week's whooping at the hands of Brighton erased the goodwill gained by hammering Nottingham Forest the week before, leaving David Moyes' team in 16th place and just one point above the drop zone. They were impressive in that home match, however, and the prospect of facing Aston Villa shouldn't scare West Ham.

Still, backing either team at the prices doesn't really appeal. West Ham are better than results show, but cannot be trusted at the moment, and Villa are far from infallible on the defensive end, despite two successive wins to nil in the Premier League. Instead, JARROD BOWEN looks a solid choice TO SCORE ANYTIME at 19/5 with William Hill. CLICK HERE to back Jarrod Bowen to score anytime with Sky Bet Few would question Bowen's ability to finish chances, so it is curious that he has scored just four goals from an expected goals (xG) total of 8.39 in the Premier League this season.

I'm willing to bet it's simple variance, though, so a goal should be along soon enough if Bowen continues to get scoring opportunities at the same rate. Being wholly unconvinced by the defence of Villa only serves to build confidence in the selection. Only five teams have conceded more goals than Unai Emery's side this term, and only four teams have allowed more expected goals against (xGA). Consecutive clean sheets against Everton and Crystal Palace, teams who struggle to create chances, does little to change my mind. Bowen can take advantage.

West Ham v Aston Villa best bets and score prediction 1pt Jarrod Bowen to score anytime at 19/5 (William Hill) Score prediction: West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)