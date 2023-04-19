The Hammers surely gained a massive confidence booster at the weekend as they were able to snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat against Premier League leaders and London rivals Arsenal at the weekend.

On another day they could have even gone on to win that clash such were the chances they were able to create. But now, their focus will be on securing passage to the semi-final of the Europa Conference League by earning a home win against Gent.

The visitors were involved in their third successive draw across all competitions at the weekend as they drew 1-1 away to Mechelen and it means they’re now unbeaten in four successive road trips.

However, prior to that they were in a bit of a rut having lost five of the previous seven games on their travels and a trip to the London Stadium will be a huge test of their credentials.

Goals look likely in this encounter, particularly for the hosts given that Gent have struggled to keep clean sheets, have conceded in each of their last three and with both teams scoring in six of their prior eight, perhaps both sides can create some high quality goal-scoring opportunities.