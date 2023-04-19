After drawing away in Belgium last time out, West Ham are well set to extend their European adventure, George Gamble previews the game and provides his best bet.
2pts Both Teams to Score at evens (William Hill)
The Hammers surely gained a massive confidence booster at the weekend as they were able to snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat against Premier League leaders and London rivals Arsenal at the weekend.
On another day they could have even gone on to win that clash such were the chances they were able to create. But now, their focus will be on securing passage to the semi-final of the Europa Conference League by earning a home win against Gent.
The visitors were involved in their third successive draw across all competitions at the weekend as they drew 1-1 away to Mechelen and it means they’re now unbeaten in four successive road trips.
However, prior to that they were in a bit of a rut having lost five of the previous seven games on their travels and a trip to the London Stadium will be a huge test of their credentials.
Goals look likely in this encounter, particularly for the hosts given that Gent have struggled to keep clean sheets, have conceded in each of their last three and with both teams scoring in six of their prior eight, perhaps both sides can create some high quality goal-scoring opportunities.
Each side has players that are capable of producing a moment of quality and firing their team in front. It’s what makes this game exciting and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen is one of those.
He notched the crucial equalising goal against Arsenal at the weekend and was a key individual in last week's meetings with the Belgians, assisting once and also contributing defensively.
The visitors have been prolific in front of goal this term, particularly in the Belgian top flight where they have managed to score in 13 of their 17 away games.
They will have to keep their concentration when they travel to London but make no mistake, they’ll fancy their chances of getting in on the scoring act against a West Ham outfit that has conceded in 11 of their 16 home league games and in 15 of their 22 home matches in all competitions.
Neither side can be trusted in the defensive department and one pick that appears to stand out is for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE. It’s a best price of evens and that could shorten prior to kickoff. It landed in the first-leg and the price on it happening once again on Thursday night makes plenty of appeal.
Score prediction: West Ham 2-1 Gent (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1030 BST (19/4/2023)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.