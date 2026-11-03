West Ham set to appoint Scott Parker to replaced sacked Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked by West Ham after 13 games of the Sky Bet Championship season, with Scott Parker set to replace him.

The club sit 8th in the table with six wins, four draws and three losses on their record, trailing leaders Middlesbrough by six points. They were beaten by West Brom in their most recent outing and gaining positive results at the London Stadium has been problematic - the Hammers are 12th in the home table with ten points from a possible 21. In a statement, the club outlined: "Following a thorough review of the start to the EFL Championship season, the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary at this time in order to ensure that the Club’s objectives and expectations remain on track."

Former West Ham midfielder Parker was installed as the bookmaker's favourite to become the next permanent boss. He's secured promotion to the Premier League during spells with Bournemouth, Burnley and Fulham, making him one of the division's most successful ever managers. In the hour which followed the announcement of Nuno's dismissal, The Athletic reported that they had struck an agreement with Parker to take over. Nuno replaced Graham Potter in late September 2025 but was unable to prevent them from sliding out of the top-flight. They won nine of his 33 Premier League games at the helm.

Nuno Espirito Santo has left West Ham

Having been clear favourites in the odds to win the Sky Bet Championship title this season, the Hammers enjoyed a four-game winning run in early September but managed to win just two of the six games which followed. Back-to-back home defeats to Southampton and West Brom sealed Nuno's fate, with quickfire away games at Cardiff and Blackburn to come. West Ham have confirmed Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will take temporary charge of the squad as they prepare for that trip to Cardiff, but an announcement on Parker's arrival could come soon.