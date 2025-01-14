Goals from Carlos Soler, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta secured a first Premier League victory for Potter, who took over from the sacked Julen Lopetegui last week.

The former Brighton and Chelsea boss has had just three training sessions, and Friday’s FA Cup defeat at Aston Villa, to get his ideas across to his new players.

Yet the Hammers, at times shambolic under Lopetegui, already look like something approaching a functioning, well-drilled football team.

Yes, they were helped by some horrendous Fulham defending, with goalkeeper Bernd Leno in particular having a night to forget.

They also let Alex Iwobi score twice with crosses which flew straight in, to maintain their average of conceding two goals a game this season.

Fulham hit the crossbar twice as well, but West Ham rode their luck and withstood a late barrage to pick up a first home win since December 9.

Potter had promised to be “creative” in picking his line-up, with his attacking options depleted through the absence of Jarrod Bowen, Niclas Fullkrug, Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville.

He was true to his word, putting Brazilian playmaker Paqueta in the central striking role, with Czech midfielder Soucek an unlikely number 10.

But his new side were almost caught out in the sixth minute by a quick throw-in, with Iwobi able to swing in a cross which Harry Wilson volleyed against the crossbar.

West Ham did have the ball in the net midway through the first half, but Max Kilman was flagged offside as he headed in Soler’s free-kick.

However, West Ham’s fortunes changed on the half-hour mark thanks to an ill-judged pass across his own penalty area by Andreas Pereira.

With Leno out of position, Soler calmly placed his first-time shot into the back of an empty net.

Two minutes later West Ham doubled their lead when Soucek swept Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross home from eight yards.

The crossbar came to West Ham’s rescue again before half-time with Raul Jimenez’s header brushing the top of Lukasz Fabianski’s goal.

However, six minutes into the second half Fulham did get on the scoresheet. Jimenez went to prod in Iwobi’s cross, and although he did not get a touch it was enough to put off Fabianski as the ball drifted into the net.

Yet Fulham gifted a two-goal cushion back to West Ham when Leno, under pressure from substitute Danny Ings, played the ball straight to Paqueta who rolled it into an empty net.

Nothing is ever simple with West Ham, though, and Potter had an anxious final 15 minutes after another Iwobi cross, this time towards Wilson, flew straight inside Fabianski’s far post.

But in stoppage time young substitute Ollie Scarles blocked on the line from Sasa Lukic and Adama Traore skied the rebound to ensure Potter got off to a winning start in east London.