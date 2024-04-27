Jurgen Klopp’s long Liverpool farewell is in danger of turning sour after a touchline row with Mohamed Salah during a 2-2 draw at West Ham which hammered another dent into their fading title hopes.

Salah, surprisingly left out of the starting line-up, was summoned from the bench by Klopp in the 79th minute after Michail Antonio equalised for West Ham.

The Egypt striker had a heated exchange with his manager with fellow substitute Darwin Nunez eventually stepping in to placate his team-mate.

It was an ugly end to another poor display from Liverpool, who could have at least temporarily moved level with leaders Arsenal with a victory.

They had come from a goal down, – a Jarrod Bowen header – to lead 2-1 thanks to Andy Robertson’s snap-shot and a comical West Ham own goal.

But Antonio’s header meant two more dropped points and Klopp’s final season in charge still fizzling out.

The Reds are now 150/1 to win the Premier League after a run of one win in five.