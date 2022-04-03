Jarrod Bowen returned with a bang as West Ham inflicted more away-day pain on Everton with a 2-1 victory.

The striker, back after a month out with a foot injury, hit his 13th goal of the season to floor Frank Lampard. West Ham led through Aaron Cresswell’s spectacular free-kick but were pegged back by Mason Holgate’s deflected effort. Toffees boss Lampard had questioned his players’ bottle – or words to that effect – after they capitulated at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup last time out, but they folded again just five minutes after equalising when Bowen struck.

West Ham 2-1 Everton

‣ xG: 1.98 - 0.70



Jarrod Bowen returns from injury to score the winner for the Hammers. pic.twitter.com/jZFks5xovz — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) April 3, 2022

To compound Lampard’s misery they finished the match with 10 men after captain Michael Keane was sent off. The travel-sick Toffees still boast the worst away record in the country and are only one place above the drop zone in what has been a torrid season. West Ham are still just about challenging for a place in the top four and look at the very least capable of back-to-back top-six finishes, something manager David Moyes used to deliver regularly when he was in charge at Goodison Park. They sniffed blood from the off with Michail Antonio seeing a shot blocked by Keane, before Jordan Pickford held a curler from Bowen. Then a slick move involving Antonio, Bowen and Said Benrahma sent Pablo Fornals through on goal, but Pickford was out quickly to make the block. Everton could have taken the lead on the half-hour mark when Alex Iwobi slipped Richarlison in behind. The Brazilian nudged the ball round Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianksi, but full-back Ryan Fredericks got back to clear the danger.

Frank Lampard's Everton have averaged just 0.50 xG per game across their last six Premier League contests.



In that same period, their xGA per game average has been 1.85. pic.twitter.com/9mqhc55hs4 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) April 3, 2022