Newcastle’s revival continued with a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw at top-four hopefuls West Ham.

Joe Willock’s scruffy equaliser cancelled out Craig Dawson’s header as the Magpies made it six Premier League games unbeaten. It was another important point in Newcastle’s survival bid and was all the more impressive given they were without arguably their two most important players, with Allan Saint-Maximin and Kieran Trippier both injured. For West Ham it felt more like two points dropped as they missed the chance to climb back above Manchester United into fourth.

‣ xG: 0.91 - 1.34



Joe Willock's goal just before half-time secures a point for Eddie Howe's side. pic.twitter.com/KPzv6urOtb — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) February 19, 2022

Kurt Zouma was restored to the West Ham defence having missed the draw at Leicester through illness, and the Newcastle fans were quick to remind him of his cat-kicking shame, waving inflatable felines and booing the French defender’s every touch. West Ham survived an early goalmouth scramble when Jacob Murphy’s shot was blocked with Willock firing the rebound over. The hosts gradually got a foothold in the match, though, and Michail Antonio’s drive was blocked by Matt Targett. Moments later Declan Rice’s diagonal ball found Ryan Fredericks, who deftly headed it into the path of Jarrod Bowen. England hopeful Bowen strode forward before hitting an angled shot which Toon keeper Martin Dubravka tipped against the crossbar. West Ham have been spreading the goals around this season and this time it was defender Dawson who chipped in with his second in two matches.