West Ham 0-6 Arsenal: Gunners destroy hapless Hammers

Arsenal backed up their win over Liverpool last weekend in emphatic fashion, thumping West Ham 6-0 away from home.

The Gunners were 4-0 up at the break leading to a mass exodus from the West Ham fans, who have still not seen their team win a game this calendar year. As the scoreline suggests, the game was extremely one-sided, with the visitors winning the shot count 25-5, hitting the target 12 times to the Hammers' one, with the xG totals reading WHU 0.30 - 3.66 ARS.

The opening half an hour as relatively even, but that changed quickly after Arsenal opened the scoring through William Saliba, who connected with an in-swinging Declan Rice corner. Nine minutes later and Mikel Arteta's side won a penalty after Alphonse Areola cleaned out an on-rushing Bukayo Saka in the area, with Saka dusting himself off to dispatch the spot-kick. Another Rice set-piece led to Arsenal's third, this time Gabriel heading the ball in, before Leandro Trossard's emphatic finish made it four before the break. David Moyes made two changes at the break but they made little difference, with Saka grabbing his second of the game after 63 minutes, and former Hammer Rice adding a goal to his two assists with a sensational long range finish.

Saka makes it five, Rice makes it SIX...



How many goals are Arsenal going to score here?! 😳 pic.twitter.com/LjBoBto7g3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 11, 2024