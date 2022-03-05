Huddersfield's unlikely promotion charge continues with a trip to West Brom on Friday night. Michael Beardmore, who landed 7/4 and 5/1 winners last Friday, has a preview and best bets.

Football betting tips: Championship 1pt Huddersfield to win either half at 15/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Huddersfield to score 2+ goals at 10/3 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

If West Bromwich Albion aren’t drinking at the Last Chance Saloon when it comes to their Sky Bet Championship play-off hopes, then they’re hanging around at the bar next door at the very least. The Baggies finally enjoyed one for the road last week – a welcome 2-0 victory at Hull ending a three-month run without an away win, a seven-game sequence in which they had netted just one paltry goal. That win has slightly revived top-six hopes that appeared dead in the water, although Steve Bruce’s side have minimal margin for error, lying eight points off the play-off spots with 11 games to play. Friday’s opponents Huddersfield, meanwhile, are quietly sipping champagne in the VIP corner, sitting prettily in third place, a position the Baggies occupied for much of the season before a dreadful dip.

I can’t quite fathom how the bookies have priced this one – at odds-on across the board, you would think West Brom were the side unbeaten in 16 Championship games (spoiler: that’s Huddersfield). The Baggies – seven defeats in their past 10 – are the team desperately clinging on to slim top-six hopes, while Huddersfield, genuine automatic promotion contenders are as long as 4/1. Yes, Carlos Corberan’s side are away – but they have the fourth best record on the road in the division – and maybe Monday’s FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest might knock their confidence but such odds are verging on the disrespectful. I wouldn’t put you off the 11/10 double chance Huddersfield or Draw option Sky Bet offer (every other firm goes a shade of odds-on) but there are better value prices out there if, like me, you want the Terriers on your side.

Firstly, I really like the 15/8 on HUDDERSFIELD TO WIN EITHER HALF. It’s a bet that would have landed in 22 of their 36 league games this season and gives decent protection as it can still come in even if West Brom win or draw. CLICK HERE to back Huddersfield to win either half with Sky Bet More importantly, during that recent 16-game unbeaten streak, the Terriers have won either half on 13 occasions, making 15/8 look large – the only exceptions have been three goalless draws. But West Brom have kept just three clean sheets in 19 meetings with top-half sides this season and I would be surprised if this ended in stalemate so backing the visitors to, at least, nick either half makes sense at the price.

That Albion defensive statistic leads nicely into our second tip, namely HUDDERSFIELD TO SCORE 2+ GOALS at an enticing 10/3 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Huddersfield to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet The Baggies have conceded two or more goals in six of their past eight games, that run bridging the managerial tenures of Valerien Ismael and Bruce. Huddersfield, meanwhile, have been in prime goalscoring form – they have netted two or more goals in eight of their unbeaten 16 matches including, encouragingly, four of their last seven away. The Terriers’ unbeaten run cannot last forever but while it does, and particularly against a vulnerable home side, they have to be backed accordingly.

