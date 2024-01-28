West Brom v Wolves suspended due to crowd trouble in FA Cup tie

Play was suspended after trouble broke out in the stands during West Brom’s fiery FA Cup derby against Wolves at The Hawthorns.

The stoppage came shortly after Matheus Cunha had struck to give Wolves a 2-0 lead over their Black Country rivals in the 78th minute. Police and security needed to rush to a corner of the ground supposedly holding home fans as the disturbance developed.

"Derby day passion is great, derby day intensity is great but this sort of overspill is not acceptable in any sense. It's getting really nasty"



Awful scenes at The Hawthorns and the cup tie will be suspended until order can be restored pic.twitter.com/WEvQsYzS3e — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 28, 2024

There appeared to be a lot of pushing and shoving in the stand. Some West Brom players were concerned for family members seated nearby and went into the stand to remove their children. Referee Thomas Bramall eventually took the players from both teams back to the dressing rooms.

Kyle Bartley ensures his family are safe down the tunnel after the distressing scenes at the Hawthorns. pic.twitter.com/zrsaP9JG4b — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 28, 2024