West Brom v Wolves suspended due to crowd trouble in FA Cup tie

Play was suspended after trouble broke out in the stands during West Brom’s fiery FA Cup derby against Wolves at The Hawthorns.
The stoppage came shortly after Matheus Cunha had struck to give Wolves a 2-0 lead over their Black Country rivals in the 78th minute.
Police and security needed to rush to a corner of the ground supposedly holding home fans as the disturbance developed.
There appeared to be a lot of pushing and shoving in the stand.
Some West Brom players were concerned for family members seated nearby and went into the stand to remove their children.
Referee Thomas Bramall eventually took the players from both teams back to the dressing rooms.
The teams returned to the pitch to warm up at 13:50 GMT and eventually resumed the game at 14:00, around 40 minutes after play had originally been halted.
Wolves closed out victory and went through to round five.
