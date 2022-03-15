Fulham could move to within 11 points of promotion with a win, but Joe Rindl thinks West Brom could do some damage as he has the best bet and preview.

Fulham’s promotion party continues with the Cottagers looking to reach the 80-point mark halfway through March with a win away to West Brom on Tuesday night. Huddersfield Town are now only able to reach 90 points, meaning Fulham require just 14 more from 10 matches to secure a return to the top flight. Last time out they were held by lowly Barnsley 1-1, ending a run of four consecutive wins, although they created plenty of chances to win the game late on.

West Brom’s slide down the table has been well-reported. Amongst the favourites to go up before Christmas, they now sit in 14th spot, with the play-offs seven points away. After no wins in seven games, Steve Bruce’s side have collected four points from their past two, beating lowly Hull and fighting back from 2-0 down to draw with third-placed Huddersfield. Don’t let the league table fool you. The reality is, West Brom are still a very good team.

Infogol’s expected points table has the West Midlands club third with their expected goal difference matching high-flying, second-placed Bournemouth. Their expected goals for this season of 60.2 is second only to Fulham, even if the Londoners are in a league of their own on that front with an xGF of 77.7 from 36 games. The underlying data shows this match should actually be a promotion-chasing battle between first and third and as such the odds of 5/2 about a draw appeal greatly. CLICK HERE to back the draw with Sky Bet Fulham are still the better of the two teams, but that price presents real value. Plus, West Brom’s recent draws with Huddersfield and Blackburn prove their able to step up to the plate.