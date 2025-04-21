West Brom sack Tony Mowbray with club likely to miss out on play-offs

West Brom have sacked head coach Tony Mowbray following Monday's 3-1 defeat to Derby.
The Baggies sit 10th in the Sky Bet Championship table, six points adrift of the play-offs with two games remaining.
Mowbray's assistant Mark Venus has also left the Hawthorns.
In a statement, West Brom said: "The club would like to place on record its thanks to Tony and Mark for their efforts – but has made the decision to part company following a series of poor results.
"Tony and Mark will forever be welcome at The Hawthorns and their contributions to the club winning the 2007/08 Sky Bet Championship title will never be forgotten.
"Everyone at Albion wishes Tony and Mark all the very best in the future."
Mowbray returned to the club in mid-January after Carlos Corberan departed for Valencia.
But in 17 games at the helm, he could only guide them to five wins, a 29.4% win ratio which saw the club drop out of the promotion picture.
James Morrison takes charge on an interim basis and will be assisted by Damia Abella and Boaz Myhill.
