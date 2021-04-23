Euro 2020: Wembley will take on Dublin’s last-16 match

It means England could play their first four matches of the finals at Wembley if they win Group D, before potentially moving to Rome for the quarter-finals.

The semi-finals and final are also due to be played at the London venue.

Dublin’s group matches have been reassigned to St Petersburg.

The Irish capital has been unable to provide minimum capacity assurances to UEFA and has been stripped of hosting rights.

Bilbao’s four matches have been switched to Seville while Munich has now provided guarantees that at least 14,500 will be able to attend the four matches it is hosting, including a quarter-final on July 2.

The decision means Wembley will now host eight matches – three group games, two last 16 ties, the semis and the final. St Petersburg now has seven matches.

UEFA said tickets for matches in Bilbao and Dublin would be cancelled and refunded, and those ticket buyers will receive priority access to tickets in the reassigned venues.

UEFA said the Andalusian regional authorities had told it the venue in Seville – La Cartuja stadium – would be at 30 per cent capacity.

St Petersburg has previously confirmed a minimum capacity of 50 per cent for its Krestovsky Stadium, and could be in a position to increase that by the end of the month.

The Football Association has targeted a capacity of 22,500 for its group games and last 16 ties, and is looking at 45,000 as a minimum for the semi-finals and final.