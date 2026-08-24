Wednesday best bets: Carabao Cup tips for 26 August 2026

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup
19:45 - Bradford vs Burnley
2pts Both teams to score at 17/20 (William Hill)
19:45 - Tottenham vs Charlton
1pt Charlton to qualify at 7/1 (Sky Bet)
20:00 - Preston vs Everton
1.5pts Beto to score anytime at 5/4 (Sky Bet)
Bradford vs Burnley
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
At 17/20, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals at Valley Parade.
Visitors Burnley don’t have a great track record in this competition, nor do they in the FA Cup, getting knocked out to lower league opposition in both competitions last season.
Scott Parker, Sean Dyche and even Vincent Kompany - their last three permanent managers - didn’t really have much love for domestic competitions.
I suspect current gaffer Nicky Hayen will name a strong side at Bradford on Wednesday though, not because of his love for the Carabao Cup but because he is yet to win a competitive game as Clarets boss.
Burnley drew 1-1 in 90 minutes against Notts County in the first round before progressing on penalties, drew 2-2 with West Ham and lost 3-1 at West Brom with this bet clicking in all three fixtures.
Bradford have a 100% record this term, beating Rochdale in this competition, Peterborough and Sheffield Wednesday without conceding a goal.
They should make a game of this but could be more vulnerable at the back then their defensive record as they have shipped an expected-goals-against (xGA) of 3.46.
Tottenham vs Charlton
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
This has all the hallmarks of being a banana skin for Tottenham. Fresh from a 3-0 dismantling by Brentford, a game in which they conceded nearly 4.0 xG, Roberto De Zerbi has to get his side up for a Carabao Cup second round game against Charlton.
The Addicks, fresh from beating pre-season Championship favourites West Ham at the London Stadium last weekend, will be bang up for this, as will manager Nathan Jones, who seemingly lives for games like this where his side are rank-outsiders.
It's been an excellent start to the season for Jones' men, winning all three matches against Cheltenham, Derby and the Hammers, with a settled team who have already found a rhythm.
The opposite has to be said for Spurs, who have a plethora of injuries, a load of new players to bed in and absolutely zero rhythm. They have quality players so that last point could change in an instant, but with De Zerbi likely to make more changes here it could well be another struggle of a game for Spurs.
And, let's not beat around the bush, their home form against English opponents has been atrocious for some time. It was four wins in 21 domestic home games last season, and if you stretch it back further, just seven wins in their last 36 home outings against English opponents with 20 defeats in that time. Grim.
Last term they beat Burnley on opening day, League One Doncaster, Thomas Frank's former side Brentford and Everton on the final day of the season.
It can turn toxic very easily at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and if anything, a lower-league opponent who is happy to sit in and frustrate could be the worst possible opponent for a Spurs side that is still nowhere near the levels of a top four contender.
CHARLTON can pounce and add to Spurs' misery. We'll back them TO QUALIFY at 7/1, a bet which covers a win in 90 minutes and on penalties. Hopefully Jones sees this as a great opportunity to get even more early season momentum so fields a strong side, while De Zerbi could be forced to rotate which won't help the hosts.
Preston vs Everton
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST
- TV: Sky Sports Main Event
- Live odds, form and stats
David Moyes returns to his old stomping ground on Wednesday night, taking his Everton side to Deepdale to take on Preston.
The Premier League side, who started the campaign with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, are strongly fancied to win in 90 minutes, priced at 1/2 in places, with their Championship opponents winless this season.
North End have lost both league matches against Bolton and Wolves, being second best in both, so the price for an away win makes sense even if the Toffees are likely to ring the changes.
One of those changes should be the introduction of BETO in place of Theirno Barry, and his price of 5/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME looks a cracking bet.
The Everton striker netted nine times in the league last season in limited minutes, averaging an impressive 0.51 xG per 90 in the top tier, and found the net against lower league opponents in last season's Carabao Cup.
The Toffees will create chances here and Beto can profit. It's 13/2 (bet365) for the brace for those interested.
Odds correct at 16:00 BST (25/08/26)
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