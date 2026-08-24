Wednesday best bets: Carabao Cup tips for 26 August 2026

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 19:45 - Bradford vs Burnley 2pts Both teams to score at 17/20 (William Hill) 19:45 - Tottenham vs Charlton 1pt Charlton to qualify at 7/1 (Sky Bet) 20:00 - Preston vs Everton 1.5pts Beto to score anytime at 5/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Tottenham vs Charlton Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe This has all the hallmarks of being a banana skin for Tottenham. Fresh from a 3-0 dismantling by Brentford, a game in which they conceded nearly 4.0 xG, Roberto De Zerbi has to get his side up for a Carabao Cup second round game against Charlton. The Addicks, fresh from beating pre-season Championship favourites West Ham at the London Stadium last weekend, will be bang up for this, as will manager Nathan Jones, who seemingly lives for games like this where his side are rank-outsiders. It's been an excellent start to the season for Jones' men, winning all three matches against Cheltenham, Derby and the Hammers, with a settled team who have already found a rhythm. The opposite has to be said for Spurs, who have a plethora of injuries, a load of new players to bed in and absolutely zero rhythm. They have quality players so that last point could change in an instant, but with De Zerbi likely to make more changes here it could well be another struggle of a game for Spurs.

And, let's not beat around the bush, their home form against English opponents has been atrocious for some time. It was four wins in 21 domestic home games last season, and if you stretch it back further, just seven wins in their last 36 home outings against English opponents with 20 defeats in that time. Grim. Last term they beat Burnley on opening day, League One Doncaster, Thomas Frank's former side Brentford and Everton on the final day of the season. It can turn toxic very easily at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and if anything, a lower-league opponent who is happy to sit in and frustrate could be the worst possible opponent for a Spurs side that is still nowhere near the levels of a top four contender. CHARLTON can pounce and add to Spurs' misery. We'll back them TO QUALIFY at 7/1, a bet which covers a win in 90 minutes and on penalties. Hopefully Jones sees this as a great opportunity to get even more early season momentum so fields a strong side, while De Zerbi could be forced to rotate which won't help the hosts.

Preston vs Everton Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe David Moyes returns to his old stomping ground on Wednesday night, taking his Everton side to Deepdale to take on Preston. The Premier League side, who started the campaign with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, are strongly fancied to win in 90 minutes, priced at 1/2 in places, with their Championship opponents winless this season. North End have lost both league matches against Bolton and Wolves, being second best in both, so the price for an away win makes sense even if the Toffees are likely to ring the changes. One of those changes should be the introduction of BETO in place of Theirno Barry, and his price of 5/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME looks a cracking bet.