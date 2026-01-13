Wednesday best bets: Bundesliga tips for January 14

Football betting tips: Bundesliga Wolfsburg vs St. Pauli - 17:30 1pt Christian Eriksen 1+ assists at 9/2 (bet365) Hoffenheim vs Borussia Mönchengladbach - 19:30 1.5pts Over 9.5 corners at 4/5 (bet365) RB Leipzig vs Freiburg - 19:30 1pt Matthias Ginter 1+ total shots at 8/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Matthias Ginter to score anytime at 14/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Wolfsburg vs St. Pauli Kick-off: Wednesday, 17:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Wolfsburg will be eager to move on from their first game back following the winter break - Bayern handed out an 8-1 thrashing in Bavaria. A meeting against a St. Pauli side who have largely struggled all season would be viewed as a good opportunity to bounce back but then Wolfsburg have given their fans little to shout about at the Volkswagen Arena. Wolfsburg bring chaos whereas St. Pauli's contests have been more low-scoring. However, given the hosts' involvement, I wouldn't be against taking the 10/11 on Over 2.5 goals. It's been a winner in 11 of Wolfsburg's 16 outings this season which includes each of the last four. Six of eight in front of their own fans has hit the same marker. With goals expected though, I'm instead drawn to the 9/2 for CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN 1+ ASSISTS. Unsurprisingly, he's brought creativity since becoming a regular starter in this side.

In fact, each of his last seven appearances for the club have returned at least one chance created - five of those with two or more. Assists came in games against Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin in December and this St. Pauli defence will struggle to keep him quiet. He's also shuffled out to a wider position in recent games. With that, his chances created figure has increased. Four starts as a central attacking midfielder returned three chances created, with the figure standing at ten in five as a winger. Eriksen still has the freedom to drift though and his presence on set-pieces further increases the potential of an assist. I expected this to be much shorter considering his recent showings.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Hoffenheim needed this bounce back following their dismal display in 2024/25. They currently occupy sixth in the Bundesliga table with just two points separating themselves and the top four ahead of this gameweek. Mönchengladbach are in mid-table nothingness once again - a club who are simply just existing with no real potential to threaten at the top end as we've seen previously. This could be a somewhat competitive game though and I'm drawn towards the 4/5 on OVER 9.5 CORNERS. It's been a winner in four of Hoffenheim's seven games in front of their own supporters but that could be down to the opposition not playing their part. That shouldn't be the case here. Mönchengladbach have recorded the same figure in away games but then they have been taking them. In fact, only three teams have seen a higher average number of match corners in away outings. It could be explained by the fact that they've been trailing in just shy of 32% of their away minutes this season. For Hoffenheim, it's around that same figure in home contests. The hosts have also struggled at defending set-pieces this season which could make it an avenue to explore for the visitors.

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats A meeting of two sides who hold aspirations of a top four finish this season. RB Leipzig are currently achieving just that with their opponents Freiburg looking to close the six-point gap. Leipzig suffered their first home league defeat of the campaign in their final outing before the winter break with Leverkusen securing a 3-1 victory. Prior to that, they'd won all six. Freiburg have struggled on the road so it would be reasonable to expect a home win at 8/11. Instead, I'm looking at the visitors exploiting their aerial dominance in this one. MATTHIAS GINTER is 8/5 for 1+ TOTAL SHOTS in the contest - that doesn't even have to be on target. The away side rank fourth for aerial duels won in the Bundesliga this season, whereas RB Leipzig are 17th with only Bayern Munich seeing fewer. Apart from Willi Orbán, the home side lack anyone who can consistently win battles in the air - he's averaged 3.5 per game with the next best at 2.1 and third sitting on 1.3.

Freiburg have four players going at an average of 2.1 or higher. In fact, eight players boast an average of at least 1.5 - it should be a mismatch in this department. Ginter tops the list as he also sees 3.5 won a game. The centre-back has also returned at least one shot in seven of his 16 Bundesliga outings so far. In the Europa League, he's seen two games with at least two. He may not have a goal on his tally but I'll still have a smaller stakes play on GINTER ANYTIME. Freiburg rank second for expected goals (xG) created from set-pieces this season (a metric which effectively ranks the quality of chances) while they are sixth for shots taken after corners and free-kicks. Only three sides have scored more from these situations. By the way, if you have a Betway account, they are going 5/4 on Lukas Kübler to have 1+ total shots and 13/2 for 2+. That is worth consideration given his regular returns in this area but the difference in price between them and everyone else is so big it can't feature in the staking plan. There are plenty of price options for Ginter though, making him the best pick of the contest.