Sky Bet Championship review: Watford within touching distance

A review of Tuesday's Sky Bet Championship action, where a win for Watford moved them closer to promotion.

Norwich 0-1 Watford Watford manager Xisco Munoz felt his side had done themselves proud by beating Championship leaders Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road to boost their chances of joining the Canaries in the Premier League next season. Dan Gosling’s 57th-minute goal earned the Hornets a deserved win that took them to within five points of their promoted hosts and more importantly nine clear of third-placed Swansea. Watford could clinch promotion on Saturday if they beat Millwall at Vicarage Road

Brentford 1-1 Cardiff Brentford failed to keep the pressure on second-placed Watford with a 1-1 draw against Cardiff in another blow to their automatic promotion hopes. Keiffer Moore gave the Bluebirds the lead from the spot just before the hour but Tariqe Fosu levelled minutes later after an Alex Smithies howler. Moore sent David Raya the wrong way from the spot after Ethan Pinnock handled Curtis Nelson’s goal-bound header on the line after 57 minutes.

Preston 3-0 Derby Derby’s chances of Championship survival were dealt another blow after they suffered a fourth straight loss with a 3-0 defeat away at Preston. Wayne Rooney’s side are just four points above the bottom three, with relegation rivals Rotherham having three games in hand on the Rams, after goals from Ben Whiteman, Ched Evans and Ryan Ledson edged Preston up to 14th.

Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Blackburn A first-half goal from Josh Windass gave Sheffield Wednesday a vital 1-0 victory over Blackburn to keep their survival hopes alive. With fellow strugglers Derby losing at Preston, it was a good night for Wednesday in their battle to beat the drop. If Wednesday can build on this result, their survival fight could yet go down to the wire with a trip to Derby on the final day of the season looming.