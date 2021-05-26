Sporting Life
Villarreal lifted their first major European trophy
Villarreal lifted their first major European trophy

WATCH: Villarreal beat Man Utd in epic Europa League final penalty shootout

By Sporting Life
23:26 · WED May 26, 2021

Manchester United’s wait for their first trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues after David De Gea saw his spot-kick saved at the end of a wild shootout that saw Villarreal crowned Europa League champions.

All outfield players scored their spot-kicks, as did Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli before saving De Gea’s penalty to win the shootout 11-10 and secure the first major trophy in their history.

It was a heartbreaking end to a promising season for United, who finished as Premier League runners-up and showed clear signs of progress.

But it was a great night for Sporting Life readers as Jake Osgathorpe's BTTS tip came through at evens.

