WATCH: Villarreal beat Man Utd in epic Europa League final penalty shootout

Manchester United’s wait for their first trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues after David De Gea saw his spot-kick saved at the end of a wild shootout that saw Villarreal crowned Europa League champions.
All outfield players scored their spot-kicks, as did Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli before saving De Gea’s penalty to win the shootout 11-10 and secure the first major trophy in their history.
It was a heartbreaking end to a promising season for United, who finished as Premier League runners-up and showed clear signs of progress.
