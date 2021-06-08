Watch: Roy Keane and Micah Richards take their iconic double act on a hilarious road trip to Wembley

Micah Richards and Roy Keane, arguably the most iconic duo in sports punditry right now, gave the Sky Bet cameras an exclusive insight into their friendship, their Euros hopes, their favourite films and even their fantasy dinner dates during the three hour car journey.

🚨 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐡 & 𝐑𝐨𝐲'𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐲: Episode 1 🚨 The #EURO2020 road-trip we've been waiting for 😍 @MicahRichards & Roy Keane hit the road to chat all things EUROs, and episode one is all about @England 🦁 There will be a new ep dropping every day 👀 pic.twitter.com/lEu5Qwr7VT

Episode Two: Gazza to Van Basten

🚨 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐡 & 𝐑𝐨𝐲'𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐲: Episode 2 🚨 Episode 2 is all about iconic EUROs moments, from Gazza to Van Basten 🤩 Plus Roy's take on fireworks, their favourite films and dream dinner party guests 🤣👌 Ep three coming tomorrow 🍿 pic.twitter.com/sRtrxJUbRZ

New episodes are released each day so stay tuned...

