Scroll down to watch Micah Richards and Roy Keane on their road trip
Scroll down to watch Micah Richards and Roy Keane on their road trip

Watch: Roy Keane and Micah Richards take their iconic double act on a hilarious road trip to Wembley

By Sporting Life
12:42 · TUE June 08, 2021

The Euro 2020 Road Trip we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived and you can watch every episode here over the coming days.

Micah Richards and Roy Keane, arguably the most iconic duo in sports punditry right now, gave the Sky Bet cameras an exclusive insight into their friendship, their Euros hopes, their favourite films and even their fantasy dinner dates during the three hour car journey.

Episode One: All about England

Episode Two: Gazza to Van Basten

New episodes are released each day so stay tuned...

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

