Scroll down to watch two very different penalties
Watch Lionel Messi score a panenka penalty before giving the next spot kick to Kylian Mbappe, who blazes over

By Sporting Life
22:18 · TUE October 19, 2021

PSG's Lionel Messi scored a glorious panenka but then passed up the opportunity for a Champions League hat-trick by giving another to Kylian Mbappe.

The Barcelona legend equalised for his new club from close range just seven minutes earlier as an intriguing Champions League tie with Leipzig looked delicately poised with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Mbappe, who scored the opening goal before André Silva (28') and Nordi Mukiele (57') put the visitors ahead was going to take the spot kick only to pass the opportunity to his team-mate.

Messi showed no sign of pressure with a brilliant panenka and then had the chance to score a record ninth Champions League hat-trick when PSG were awarded another penalty in stoppage-time.

That would have put him one clear of Ronaldo for Champions League penalties but he opted to return the favour to Mbappe but the results were spectacularly different.

