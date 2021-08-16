The visitors ran out 3-2 winners of the biggest game in Germany at Signal Iduna Park as they extended their lead at the top of the table to four points.

But Dortmund were furious about not only being denied a penalty themselves, but also when Bayern were awarded one following a hotly contested handball against Mats Hummels.

Robert Lewandowski scored the winner from the resulting spot kick while Dortmund boss Marco Rose was sent off as a result of his protests.

During the post-match interviews, Bellingham aimed his frustrations at referee Felix Zwayer, who was banned from football for six months after reportedly accepting a bribe in 2005.

He said: "He’s not even looking at the ball, he’s fighting to get it and it hits him.

“You can look at a lot of the decisions from the game, you give a referee that has match fixed before the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?”