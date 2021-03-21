West Ham 3-3 Arsenal: Gunners fight back from 3-0 down to snatch point

The Hammers looked to be cruising towards a victory which would have seen them draw level with Chelsea in fourth after goals from Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek put them in complete control.

But own goals from Soucek and Craig Dawson hauled Arsenal, at times shambolic in the first half, back into the match and Alexandre Lacazette’s late header earned the visitors a point.

The Hammers were left to rue Michail Antonio's shocking miss after he slid in to thud Said Benrahma’s low cross against the far post just moments before Lacazette’s late equaliser.