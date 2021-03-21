West Ham 3-3 Arsenal: Gunners fight back from 3-0 down to snatch point

Watch as Arsenal complete a sensational comeback in one of the Premier League's games of the season, to draw 3-3 with West Ham at the London Stadium.
The Hammers looked to be cruising towards a victory which would have seen them draw level with Chelsea in fourth after goals from Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek put them in complete control.
But own goals from Soucek and Craig Dawson hauled Arsenal, at times shambolic in the first half, back into the match and Alexandre Lacazette’s late header earned the visitors a point.
The Hammers were left to rue Michail Antonio's shocking miss after he slid in to thud Said Benrahma’s low cross against the far post just moments before Lacazette’s late equaliser.
West Ham were incredibly clinical in the first half, netting three times from chances equating to 0.93 expected goals (xG), with Jesse Lingard's goal the pick of the bunch.
The second half was a crazy, end-to-end one, with the two sides combining for 2.49 xG, as plenty of chances were created by both West Ham and Arsenal.
Infogol calculates that, based on the quality of chances created in the game by both teams, West Ham would win the game 51% of the time, with Michail Antonio's miss proving costly.