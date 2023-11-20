Wales vs Turkey betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

As Michael Scott from Dunder Mifflin Paper Company once said: "No question about it. I am ready to get hurt again." Türkiye's spot at Euro 2024 takes me back to the latest edition of this tournament. The dark horses for many, myself included, only to then witness a campaign that delivered three defeats, eight goals conceded, and an early exit.

They still need at least a point here to guarantee themselves top spot, while qualification for Wales is now out of their hands after the draw in Armenia. The hosts need to win here and hope Croatia can't replicate that in a home contest with their previous opponents. Wales are 10/1 outsiders to finish in that top two.

What are the best bets? Expect this to be a cliché-filled evening, most notably the line "all we can do is ensure that we do our bit." Game state will have an impact, and while Wales know that they have to win, intensity could leave the game if Croatia are 3-0 up in the 70th minute.

Wales captain Ben Davies

TÜRKIYE scored two goals from 14 shots in the previous meeting between these two sides and there is appeal in taking their 15/8 price for 2+ GOALS again here. CLICK HERE to back Türkiye to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet It's something they've achieved in seven of their last nine games, while there may be opportunities for them to counter if they hold a lead in the latter stages. An attack-minded team who have averaged 16.4 shots per qualification game - they have the quality required to land this selection.

BuildABet @ 10/1 9+ match corners

Ferdi Kadioglu to commit 2+ fouls

Ethan Ampadu to commit 2+ fouls Click here to back with Sky Bet There will be times in the game where Wales have to attack, but the visitors have the ability to break forward when the chance presents itself - meaning we should see some corners. Left-back Ferdi Kadioglu has committed at least one foul in five of the six qualifiers he's featured in, with at least two in two of their three away contests. Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu has committed at least one foul in six of his seven appearances and there were a total of three in the recent home game against Croatia. Score prediction: Wales 2-2 Türkiye (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Team news

Wales boss Rob Page

Wales will be without defender Chris Mepham, who serves a suspension after picking up his third yellow card of the campaign in the draw at the weekend. Apart from that, Rob Page had his entire squad taking part in training prior to the game. Türkiye are still missing Real Madrid's Arda Guler as he has a knee injury. Captain Hakan Calhanoglu missed out on recent games through illness.

Predicted line-ups Wales: Ward; Lockyer, Rodon, Davies; Williams, Ampadu, J. James, Roberts; Wilson, Johnson, Moore. Türkiye: Bayindir; Celik, Kabak, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Akbada, Yuksek, Ayhan; Yazici, Yildiz, Kahveci.