Wales vs Portugal predictions, tips & Nations League preview

Football betting tips: Nations League
1pt Portugal to win and both teams to score at 15/8 (General)
Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday
TV: BBC One Wales/BBC Two
Live odds, form and stats
There were some baffling results on matchday five of the Nations League, one of which involved Portugal.
In their first game since the international retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo following a public fallout with new boss Jorge Jesus, they were thrashed 4-1 at home by Denmark to end their coach's 100% start.
Perhaps the pre-match focus - and seventh-minute applause - was something of a distraction.
It meant they missed the chance to secure top spot in Group A4 and now must avoid defeat in Cardiff to guarantee doing so.
Wales were soundly beaten 3-1 in Norway to make certain that they will finish bottom and in all likelihood face a relegation play-off next year.
PORTUGAL player markets are tough to back for this contest as after such a humbling result, and with so much strength in depth, it is impossible to know what XI will be selected. The 15/8 for an away WIN AND BOTH TEAMS SCORE looks a sensible way to get the 1/2 visitors onside.
Only when these teams met in their group opener has BTTS not landed in Portugal's matches, and even then it was a game with plenty of chances that probably ought to have been 2-1 or 3-1 rather than 1-0.
With nothing but pride to play for Wales should feel able to play with more freedom, giving them a greater chance to improve what has been a poor goals return in this campaign so far, with Craig Bellamy's team scoring only twice.
Understandably those numbers may have you wondering why win to nil isn't a better avenue, but the inferior price of 13/8 alongside the additional context means BTTS is preferred.
Odd correct at 11:00 GMT (16/11/26)
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