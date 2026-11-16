Wales vs Portugal predictions, tips & Nations League preview

Perhaps the pre-match focus - and seventh-minute applause - was something of a distraction.

In their first game since the international retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo following a public fallout with new boss Jorge Jesus, they were t hrashed 4-1 at home by Denmark to end their coach's 100% start.

There were some baffling results on matchday five of the Nations League , one of which involved Portugal .

Every Portuguese player and mascot came out wearing Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic No.7 shirt ahead of their match against Denmark 🇵🇹 A touch of class to honour a legend of Portugal 👑🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/CZTtjodYgq

It meant they missed the chance to secure top spot in Group A4 and now must avoid defeat in Cardiff to guarantee doing so.

Wales were soundly beaten 3-1 in Norway to make certain that they will finish bottom and in all likelihood face a relegation play-off next year.

PORTUGAL player markets are tough to back for this contest as after such a humbling result, and with so much strength in depth, it is impossible to know what XI will be selected. The 15/8 for an away WIN AND BOTH TEAMS SCORE looks a sensible way to get the 1/2 visitors onside.

Only when these teams met in their group opener has BTTS not landed in Portugal's matches, and even then it was a game with plenty of chances that probably ought to have been 2-1 or 3-1 rather than 1-0.

With nothing but pride to play for Wales should feel able to play with more freedom, giving them a greater chance to improve what has been a poor goals return in this campaign so far, with Craig Bellamy's team scoring only twice.

Understandably those numbers may have you wondering why win to nil isn't a better avenue, but the inferior price of 13/8 alongside the additional context means BTTS is preferred.