Wales vs North Macedonia tips, predictions, best bets and World Cup qualifying preview

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers 1pt North Macedonia double chance, Stole Dimitrievski to be carded at 11/1 (bet365) 1pt Harry Wilson to be carded at 4/1 (bet365)

Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday TV: BBC One Wales, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer Live odds, form and stats

Wales topped Group H in the Nations League meaning they are guaranteed a place in March’s play-offs for the 2026 World Cup, regardless of the result here. However, as they are one of the lowest seeds, they would have to take on a top seed away from home in a one off game. It puts huge importance on this clash with NORTH MACEDONIA because if Wales win on Tuesday they’ll finish in second spot in World Cup Qualification Group J and guarantee themselves a home draw in the play-off semi-finals in March. So, to give themselves the best possible chance of reaching the World Cup, Wales need to win here. Simple as that because a draw or defeat sees opponents North Macedonia take second spot in Group J.

Obviously, given this dynamic of this match I was immediately drawn to the potential for keeper cards. Visitors stopper STOLE DIMITRIEVSKI only has two for his nation across 85 caps but one came in the semi-final of their 2020 Euro Qualifying campaign. At club level, he has picked up 26 cards across his career. Two of these have come in 10 starts across the last two seasons for Valencia, one for an argument and one for time wasting. His nation are unbeaten in qualification (W3 D4) and a draw here would see them finish in second. So, coupling the away result in the form of WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE alongside Dimitrievski TO BE CARDED is the bet. Referee Danny Makkelie did book Kosovo’s keeper during their win at Sweden in the officials last international match, which is a bonus. It is worth noting, Wales are odds on to win this clash. They have taken 13 points from seven games with group leaders Belgium the only nation to beat them. The Dragons edged out Liechtenstein on Saturday to keep their chances of finishing in second spot alive but it came at a cost. Craig Bellamy has some key absentees to contend with on Tuesday as both Ethan Ampadu and Saturday's match-winner Jordan James were booked meaning the pair are suspended on Tuesday. Ben Cabango, Ben Davies and Kieffer Moore are also sidelined with injuries.

HARRY WILSON is back available though after serving a suspension and the Fulham man should slot straight back into the XI. Wilson has picked up two cards in WCQ and has an international cards per 90 average of 0.28, making quotes of 4/1 for him TO BE CARDED too big.